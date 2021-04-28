Apple receives approval to expand Cork campus

Apple has been granted permission to expand its footprint on the northside of Cork city.

New plans have been approved by Cork City Council which affords Apple Operations Europe Limited permission for modifications to an existing warehouse building at the former Banta site, Hollymount Industrial Estate, Hollyhill.

That plan includes the change-of-use of the warehouse to use it as a test and measurement facility, with associated offices. The works include installing new windows, changes to fans and ducts, the changing of generators, and the installation of a bicycle rack for staff.

The Banta site is located south of Apple's existing Hollyhill location. The tech giant has been located in Hollyhill since the 1980s.

Apple also has office space at Half Moon Lane in the city centre and employs approximately 6,000 people across the two locations. The Irish Examiner reported last month of the company's plans to take up further office space in the newly developed Horgan’s Quay/HQ development next to Kent rail station.

The HQ office development on Cork's Horgan's Quay. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The company has done a deal on over 36,000 sq ft of offices with enough space for 350-400 additional employees.

Apple had started 2020 with a discrete inquiry for up to 100,000 sq ft of new Cork offices, but its hunt was curtailed a year ago by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company reactivated its additional space requirement for further city offices in recent months but reduced its immediate demand by over 50%, to 40,000-50,000 sq ft.