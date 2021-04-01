Aldi planning second supermarket for Cork's Skehard Road

Supermarket chain Aldi is to lodge a planning application shortly for a new store on Cork's Skehard Road.

It will form part of a new mixed-use development which will also feature 28 residential units and a café. The site will be developed by developers Lyonshall.

Aldi said the new store will employ up to 30 new permanent staff with an additional 50 jobs created during construction of the proposed new store and development.

The planning application will be lodged with Cork City Council in the coming weeks and if approved the store will likely open in 2024.

Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said their first store in Blackrock opened in 2008 and has been hugely popular with shoppers.

Kieran Coughlan of Lyonshall said: “We are very happy to be working in conjunction with Aldi to increase the provision housing supply and retail competition within the Blackrock area of Cork. Lyonshall will be responsible for the residential units whilst Aldi will build the commercial element."

"Lyonshall and Aldi have a history of working together and delivering quality developments such as Aldi at Blackrock Hall, Aldi Ballyphehane and the upcoming Aldi Store in Clonakilty”.