Hotel plans are lodged for Cork's Camden Quay 

Plans for a 194-bedroom hotel on a prime Cork city centre site have been unveiled.

A planning application has been lodged with Cork City Council by Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited for the former McKenzies Circuit Courthouse site on the bank of the River Lee.

Located directly opposite Cork Opera House on Camden Place and Pine Street.

The development proposal includes the redevelopment, renovation and conservation of the building to allow for the development of a city centre hotel.

A view of the Camden Quay site, where planning permission was previously granted for an office development.

This would include 194 bedrooms, 41 of which would be long-stay suites, and the construction of a rear annex, ranging in height from two to six storeys.

A rooftop restaurant, gym and groundfloor restaurant/café are also included in the plan.

The prominent quayside building was snapped up for €3.5m late last year by the UK/Irish group headed by John Kajani, associated with companies Carra Shore and the Seraphine Group, who owns hotels in London, Dublin and Waterford.

The 0.5-acre site has a planning grant for approximately 70,000 sq ft of offices but appears more likely to be reborn as a hotel.

Previously, Carra Shore was denied planning permission for a 146-bed budget hotel on Cork city's South Terrace.