Apartment plan for West Cork's Glandore

Attempts to develop apartments on the site of a former Glandore hotel in west Cork are being revisited.
Darcor Developments Ltd has submitted plans to Cork County Council to revamp the ground and first floors of the Marine Hotel to allow for the development of six apartments.
The proposal is centred on the former “front of house” structure and, in its application, the developer said it “has little else to offer as a use” in its current format.
A large number of submissions have already been made to Cork County Council regarding the plan, including concerns about the “continued viability of the village of Glandore” if this commercial building is converted into residential use.