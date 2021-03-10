Apple lodges plans for further expansion of its main Cork site

The tech giants wants to convert a warehouse to a testing and measurement facility.
The application is separate to Apple's move to secure additional office space in Cork city centre. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 10:16
Kevin O’Neill

Tech giant Apple is continuing its expansion in Cork.

The iPhone manufacturer has had a base on the northside of Cork city at Hollyhill since the 1980s, and it is now seeking to increase the size of this operation.

New plans have been lodged with Cork City Council by Apple Operations Europe Limited seeking permission for modifications to an existing warehouse building at the former Banta site, Hollymount Industrial Estate, Hollyhill.

The former Banta site in Hollyhill closed in 2007. Picture: Larry Cummins

That plan includes the change-of-use of the warehouse to use it as a test and measurement facility, with associated offices.

The works include installing new windows, changes to fans and ducts, the changing of generators, and the installation of a bicycle rack for staff.

The Banta site is located south of Apple's existing Hollyhill location.

This application is separate to Apple's move to secure additional office space in Cork city centre, where it has secured space for up to 400 staff at the HQ development adjacent to the city's train station.

