Glenveagh reports strong demand for homes after profits tumble

Irish homebuilder Glenveagh said the company has already sold, signed or reserved 950 new homes for delivery this year.

The developer plans to deliver 1,150 homes by the end of the year if they can return to full construction on April 5. Despite the impact of Covid, Glenveigh delivered 700 homes last year, a fall of 17% compared to the 844 new homes in 2019.

The company's gross profit fell sharply by 81% to €9.5m with revenues down 19% to €232m. Since Glenveigh's IPO in 2017, the builder has opened 23 construction sites with a further six scheduled for 2021

Glenveagh focuses on house and apartment building primarily in Dublin and Cork. The company is currently developing homes at Maryborough Ridge in Douglas and is awaiting planning permission for more than 1,000 apartments at the Marquee site in the Cork Docklands.

"Demand for housing from our customers (private, institutional, and state agencies) continues to be strong and market fundamentals are in the Group’s favour, more so now than in prior periods," the company said.

Chief executive Stephen Garvey said the 950 units sold, signed, or reserved is 82% of the homes targeted for delivery this year.

The continuing demand for new homes is very striking. We’re seeing increased forward sales, strong growth in customer leads and a 30+% increase in average weekly private reservations per site compared to a year ago.

"Despite Covid and in some cases because of Covid, there is a huge demand for new homes, and we want to do what we can to help meet it," he said.

"To deliver a two-bedroom apartment in a suburban location, they start around €380,000 to €400,000, that's not in the aspiration of a lot of our buyers," he told the Irish Examiner.

"They are more looking at two or three-bed starting at €350,000. So it's definitely a challenge the industry faces. With apartments, construction costs are very heavy.

"There are a lot of upfront costs with basement digs, platforms and extremely expensive superstructure costs. It is limited where you can bring those costs back."

"To find a solution it will be the industry and Government coming together to see if there is a solution that can be found to reduce the overall cost," he said.