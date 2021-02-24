Planning granted to convert former Cork bookshop into a health food store

Liam Ruiséal bookshop closed in 2018 after more than 100 years in operation
Planning granted to convert former Cork bookshop into a health food store

The former Liam Ruiséal Bookshop on the corner of Oliver Plunkett St. and Marlboro St. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 09:33
Alan Healy

Planning permission has been granted to convert the former Liam Ruiséal bookshop in Cork into a health food store and cafe.

The beloved bookstore located on a prominent site on the corner of Oliver Plunkett St. and Marlboro St. closed in 2018 after more than 100 years in operation.

Tynestyle Trading Limited, which operates as Here’s Health, had lodged plans to revamp numbers 49 and 50 Oliver Plunkett St to include a new shop front and entrance from Marlboro Street.

The Liam Ruiséal bookshop pictured in 1951.

The Liam Ruiséal bookshop pictured in 1951.

The health store will operate at ground level along with a small cafe and the first floor will be reduced in size to provide a double-height space behind the facade to Oliver Plunkett St.

The remaining first-floor area will act as an ancillary café space and gallery hosting cooking demonstrations to promote the products on sale in the shop.

"This site enjoys a huge advantage in that is spans both Marlboro Street and Oliver Plunkett Street. A sensitive reworking would enhance the charm of these streets and allow the pedestrians thereon to enjoy an opening up of this site," the planning application stated.

Planners in Cork City Council had sought further information on the project including confirmation that the café would be ancillary to the main retail functions and changes to the planned elevations.

A decision has now been made to grant permission for the development.

Read More

Cork City's first micro-sleeper hotel to open in May

More in this section

Plans progress for Ireland’s largest linear park at Cork's Marina Plans progress for Ireland’s largest linear park at Cork's Marina
Plans lodged for retail and apartments on derelict Cork site  Plans lodged for retail and apartments on derelict Cork site 
Permission granted for new housing development in the centre of Ballincollig Permission granted for new housing development in the centre of Ballincollig
Planning granted to convert former Cork bookshop into a health food store

Quinns of Drumcondra set for demolition to make way for new development on site

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices