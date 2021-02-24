Planning granted to convert former Cork bookshop into a health food store

Planning permission has been granted to convert the former Liam Ruiséal bookshop in Cork into a health food store and cafe.
The beloved bookstore located on a prominent site on the corner of Oliver Plunkett St. and Marlboro St. closed in 2018 after more than 100 years in operation.
Tynestyle Trading Limited, which operates as Here’s Health, had lodged plans to revamp numbers 49 and 50 Oliver Plunkett St to include a new shop front and entrance from Marlboro Street.
The health store will operate at ground level along with a small cafe and the first floor will be reduced in size to provide a double-height space behind the facade to Oliver Plunkett St.
The remaining first-floor area will act as an ancillary café space and gallery hosting cooking demonstrations to promote the products on sale in the shop.
"This site enjoys a huge advantage in that is spans both Marlboro Street and Oliver Plunkett Street. A sensitive reworking would enhance the charm of these streets and allow the pedestrians thereon to enjoy an opening up of this site," the planning application stated.
Planners in Cork City Council had sought further information on the project including confirmation that the café would be ancillary to the main retail functions and changes to the planned elevations.
A decision has now been made to grant permission for the development.