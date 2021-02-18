Cork Events Centre: 'Why I'm convinced it will go ahead'

A KEY figure in the hospitality industry with an expanding property portfolio in Cork says he is confident that the long-awaited Events Centre will go ahead.

Dubliner Ray Byrne, who along with his business partner Eoin Doyle, is poised to open Cork city’s first microsleeper in May and who has planning permission for a second hotel on South Mall, told the Irish Examiner his understanding is that the project is set to move to construction stage.

“I’m convinced that it’s going to happen. From what I hear, work is afoot in terms of moving it onto construction stage. The architects have been asked to tender for construction design drawing plans,” Mr Byrne said.

Hotelier Ray Byrne is also opening a microsleeper hotel on Cork's MacCurtain Street.

If the Events Centre does go ahead, the hotel Mr Byrne is planning for 71 South Mall/Morgan St will be the closest hotel to it.

Mr Byrne said the 58-bed, at the site of the former National Irish Bank, will either be a boutique hotel or a “REZz plus”, a reference to the name of his new microsleeper on the corner of MacCurtain St/York St which he is hoping will open on May 22, if construction sites re-open as expected on March 5.

REZz Cork is the first of a series under the new REZz brand, with two more microsleepers planned for Dublin city (Rathmines and Dame Court) and a fourth in Kilkenny, at the Kilkenny Inn on Vicar St, which Mr Byrne and Mr Doyle own, and where they have planning permission to add 67-bedrooms to the existing 30 bedroom hotel.

In relation to his South Mall venture, Mr Byrne said the former NIB premises, designed by William Caldbeck in 1855, is “an amazing building” and that he hopes to operate a café/bar out of the “beautiful banking hall”, with the main building “completely conserved” and the bulk of bedrooms “in a box at the back”. Architects for the project are Mall-based Scott Tallon Walker.

While Covid-19 has slowed down the South Mall project (“It’s hard to write a business plan when you don’t know when things will get moving again”), Mr Byrne is planning to proceed as soon as possible. He has not ruled out pursuing additional properties on the South Mall, including a building adjoining NIB owned by the late auctioneer Liam Lynch.

The former National Irish Bank on South Mall is set to become a 58-bed hotel. Picture: Scott Tallon Walker Architects

He and Mr Doyle have also recently been granted planning permission to build a new 50-bed hotel at leading bloodstock sales company Goffs in Co Kildare, which he says will have “an equine theme”.

Of his Cork ventures, Mr Byrne is extremely upbeat, pointing out that a recent piece of research on hotel investment by consultants Deloitte found the city had the 14th highest hotel occupancy in Europe in December 2020. Cork was the only Irish city to feature in a table of the top 20 highest hotel occupancy rates in Europe.

Mr Byrne’s commitment to Cork is longstanding - traced back to his time working for the Traditional Cheese Company in the 1980s when he used to travel around west Cork in a refrigerated van collecting artisan cheeses from local farmers and selling them on to hotel chefs around the country.

(He had tried out London after completing his second level education but decided it would take too long to establish himself and returned to Dublin where he undertook an ANCO Start Your Own Business Course (forerunner to FÁS, which subsequently became Solas).

Having honed a natural sales flair while working for the Traditional Cheese Company, he decided his real passion was in the hospitality industry.

“I typically had to speak to head chefs in the evening when things were busy in the kitchen, people roaring and shouting, flames shooting out of the pan and I thought it was a much more theatrical environment than a solo gig.

“With a background in sales — and even today, I see myself as a sales person — I knew I wanted a front of house gig.”

His first foray into the business came after he met his wife-to-be Jane English, who wasn’t keen on pursuing a career in science after completing a degree in Trinity College. They leased space at Tower House (Tyrrellspass Castle) and opened the Castle Pantry, “without knowing how to boil an egg” but drawing inspiration from celebrity chef Darina Allen’s Simply Delicious series of cookbooks.

“We built the business around what Darina said we should do, concentrating on the simple stuff — good bread, fresh prawns, a lot of attention to detail,” Mr Byrne says.

This gave them the experience to “piggyback” on a sailing centre venture members of Jane’s extended family were planning.

Artist impression of the Rezz Hotel on MacCurtain Street. Picture: Meitheal Architects

“Jane’s mum and her mum’s partner had a small piece of land on the shores of Lough Ree on the Shannon and there was a small bit of money available from Bord Fáilte. While the sailing centre became more of a hobby, the café evolved into Wineport Lodge.”

In 2008, the Westmeath venue became the setting for the successful RTÉ TV series The Restaurant which ran for nine seasons (until 2017) “and which got us through the years after the economic crash”, Mr Byrne says.

Asked what his most lucrative businesses have been over the years, Mr Byrne said Wineport Lodge “has been consistently profitable over the 28 years since we started the business”.

“It’s best ever year was 2018 with revenue (sales) of €4m and operating profits of more than €500,000.”

He also owns the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff, along with Mr Doyle, and last year they had their “busiest summer ever” despite the pandemic, with “bookings flying in this year”. Having upgraded it from a three- to four-star, he says business has changed from a focus on coach tours to individual travellers.

However his most financially successful business has been on the management side — he and Mr Doyle own Nhance Management which specialises in identifying investment opportunities in the hospitality sector, in combination with managing the business.

Mr Byrne manages two Dublin city hotels — Stauntons on the Green and Number 31 — on behalf of American fund manager and philanthropist Richard Dreihaus, whose mother is from Glanworth, Co Cork, and whom Mr Byrne describes as “richer than God”.

“Stauntons on the Green, was a goldmine pre-Covid, with annual profits in excess of €1m,” he said.

Asked what his own net worth is, Mr Byrne said it’s “a moveable feast”.

“There’s a view for example that property values in the hospitality sector have decreased by c15%. The reality is it’s impossible to value something when one can’t say with certainty when the sector will reopen — and how long it’ll take to rebuild the business to recent levels.

“On the other hand, Booking.com are upbeat about bookings coming in for the months ahead and the prospect of recovery.”

While he and Mr Doyle own a portfolio of assets worth in excess of €50m, he said there are “significant borrowings on those assets, so it would be rash to declare a net value today”.

“In terms of cash in the bank, my net worth is principally tied up in the businesses I’m involved in and I don’t expect to see much upside until at least five years time.”