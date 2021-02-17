Plans lodged for retail and apartments on derelict Cork site 

PLANS have been lodged to demolish the former 12,000 sq ft Lakelands bar in Cork's Mahon and to replace it with a mixed-use development.
Dooneen Property Developments have sought approval for 39 apartments, 20 of them one-beds, and 19 two-beds, plus three retail units, totalling 7,000 sq ft at Avenue De Rennes, Mahon.
The proposed scheme will consist of the demolition of the vacant site and the change of use from public house to retail on the ground floor to form three retail units. The apartments will be developed in a single block ranging in height from three to five storeys and the application includes a pedestrian crossing and 76 bicycle parking spaces.
The site is currently listed on Cork City Council’s derelict sites, with a market value of €600,000. The site has been the subject of anti-social behaviour including break-ins, drug use and a number of fires.