Guests to get a micro-sleep in Cork's latest hotel

Cork is set to gain a €9.5m hotel and a new hotel brand known as “REZz” when the city’s first micro-sleeper opens its doors in May.

REZz Cork, located on the site of the former Windsor Inn on the corner of MacCurtain St and York St, will have 72 bedrooms and a penthouse on the top floor, with the cost of an overnight starting at €69.

It will be the first in a series of hotels under the REZz brand, created by Ray Byrne and his business partner Eoin Doyle, who also own the Eccles Hotel in West Cork.

The hotel site on MacCurtain St. Picture: Larry Cummins

Rooms will come with a neat ensuite, king-size bed, power shower, high-speed wifi and 42in flat screens.

Luke Hickson of Meitheal Architects said the interior will be “industrial aesthetic” with exposed concrete and pipework.

Director in charge of the project, Patrick O’Toole, also of Meitheal Architects, said the new hotel will introduce an innovative form of accommodation to the city.

“It’s not quite Japanese pod-rooms, but it’s very much a new departure from the traditional hotel,” Mr O’Toole said.

This hotel follows the micro-model, with substantially smaller, well-planned, really cute, ergonomically-efficient rooms.

Mr Byrne, director of MacCurtain St Hoteliers Ltd, trading as REZz, said the micro-sleeper will “fill a gap between hostels and budget hotels”.

“It’s for people who want to be in the town centre without paying town centre prices and who don’t really want to be sleeping in a hostel room with six others, especially during a pandemic,” Mr Byrne said.

Artist Impressions of the Rezz Hotel, which will be situated on MacCurtain Street at the location of the old Windsor Hotel. Picture: Meitheal Architects

He said prices across all rooms, which range in size from 10sq m to 20sq m, will be “well under €100”, with the exception of the penthouse which has two bedrooms and a lounge.

The ground floor will house a café and bar with external courtyard.

Mr Hickson said Deirdre Breen, who was involved in Ardú, Cork’s contemporary street art project, has been commissioned to paint a mural on an exterior wall, which will carry through to the interior.

Mr Byrne is hopeful of a May 22 opening date for REZz Cork, if Townmore Construction can get back on site on March 5 when Covid-19 restrictions are due to be eased.

He is planning four more hotels under the REZz brand, one in Kilkenny which has planning permission and two in Dublin City, pending planning grants.

Artist Impressions of the Rezz Hotel, which will be situated on MacCurtain Street at the location of the old Windsor Hotel. Picture: Meitheal Architects

He also has planning permission for a 58-bed hotel at the site of the former National Irish Bank on South Mall, which he intends to proceed with post-pandemic.

Mr Byrne and his wife Jane own Wineport Lodge in Co Westmeath and Mr Doyle owns Brooklodge Hotel in Wicklow.