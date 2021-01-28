Pandemic pushes out opening of MTU sports arena

Plans to open a new €12m multipurpose sports arena at Munster Technological Institute’s (MTU) Bishopstown campus in time for the student intake of 2021/2022 have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Susan Brennan, senior architect at MTU’s Buildings and Estates Office, said the amount of time the project is delayed will be directly proportional to the amount of time lost to construction, caused by the closure of non-essential construction sites under Covid-19 restrictions.

The current lockdown has impacted building work since January 8, when tools were downed. It had initially been hoped to recommence construction on February 1, but the restrictions on construction are also likely to continue under an extended general lockdown to March 5. The delays will add two months to the project, which could push its opening out to 2022.

The foundations for the new 3,600 sq m two-storey multi-purpose building are in place

However, Ms Brennan said they are hopeful the arena will open before the end of 2021.

“Whatever time we lose to Covid-19, we will lose on the project,” Ms Brennan said.

While the foundations for the new 3,600 sq m two-storey multi-purpose building are in place, along with its steel frame, the pouring of the first-floor deck — which was just about to commence prior to the latest lockdown — had to be halted. Ms Brennan said there is a risk the time-consuming preparations for the pour will have to be undertaken again.

“It’s a possible implication of shutting down, but hopefully we won’t have to re-do it,” she said.

The ambitious project, phase 1 of a two-phase plan, had been on schedule until disrupted by Covid-19. The phase 1 building will support three main strands of activity, sports & fitness, societies/social, and academic/educational. It will include a large multi-function hall incorporating two basketball courts with seating for 400, a gymnasium, and a public foyer with integrated café pod. The building will have the capacity to accommodate 1,000 attendees at conventions.

MTU, which hosts the annual Cork City Sports, an event that attracts world-class athletes, including local hero Sonia O’Sullivan, is currently awaiting the green light for phase 2 which would involve the development of a 3,500 sq m high-performance indoor athletics centre, incorporating a sprint track and elite training laboratories, as well as facilities for the high jump, pole vault, long jump, and triple jump.

The €9.2m funding for this leg of the project is on foot of a successful joint proposal by Athletics Ireland and MTU (formerly CIT) to the government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Ms Brennan said while they’ve been told the money is there “we haven’t got the full green light yet”. The project is due to go through further evaluation, she said.

Total investment over the two phases is in the region of €22m. The project was first mooted in 2011 when a feasibility study was undertaken but was put on hold in May 2015 due to funding constraints.

It was reactivated in December 2018. The main contractors are Kerry-based Griffin Brothers Ltd.