Work begins on largest commercial development in Limerick's history

Demolition work commences today on the €200m development at Limerick's Opera Site.

The project is the single biggest commercial property investments in Limerick and one of the largest ever outside the capital. Once complete, the 1.62-hectare site will have the capacity for up to 3,000 workers across a 450,000 sq ft campus accommodation. The programme will take up to six years to complete, with up to 500 people involved in construction at peak on the site.

Among the key elements of the project will be a 14-storey office space building; a five-storey aparthotel with 13 separate apartments and retail on ground and basement levels; a four to six-storey building with office space, retail and restaurant/café; a new library and significant public realm works. Contractor John Sisk & Son Ltd moved on to the site yesterday to begin demolition and enabling works.

The site is being developed by Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC (LTT), a special purpose vehicle established by Limerick City and County Council to stimulate economic and social development by building out and promoting strategic disused sites.

David Conway, CEO of Limerick Twenty Thirty, Pat Daly, Chief Executive Limerick City and County Council, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins and Aoife Munnelly, Safety Advisor, John Sisk & Son Ltd on the site as clearance and enabling works have begun. Picture: Sean Curtin

LTT has already completed the Gardens International project on Henry Street. Also included in its portfolio is Troy Studios, Castletroy, which is fully completed and let; the 10-acre Cleeves Riverside Project also in the city centre, which is currently at master-planning stage; and the 60-acre Mungret Park residential site on the grounds of the former Mungret College where a 200 unit first phase will go to planning in Q1 2021.

The extensive site demolition and enabling works will take up to 12 months to complete as will the demolition of all 20th-century buildings and later additions, the adaptive re-use of the Protected Structures and other structures of heritage value. Three major site developments will take place in addition to the extensive enabling and demolition works over the first three years of the programme, including the new city library; aparthotel, retail and apartments and the Revenue Building and Granary developments.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins said: “This is a very exciting day for Limerick City and County Council, for Limerick Twenty Thirty but, most of all, for Limerick and the wider Mid-West region. This development is going to be crucial in helping Limerick springboard out of the economic challenges that pretty much everywhere is facing now.”