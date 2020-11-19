Savills appointed to advise on Trinity's €1bn innovation campus

Trinity College plans to develop a €1bn innovation campus based in Dublin's Grand Canal Dock.

Savills Ireland has been appointed to provide financial management and property advisory services to the Trinity East project.

The project involves an estimated 100,000 sq m Innovation Campus at Trinity’s current site at Grand Canal Dock.

When completed, it is intended that the 5.5-acre site will deliver 40,000 sqm of academic space, 40,000 sq m of commercial space and 20,000 sqm of cultural and supporting uses.

The Savills team will be led by Mary Birmingham, the Project Director, and Ebba Mowat, Programme Manager, supported by Oliver Fursdon in Savills London office and his colleagues Alex McKinlay, Rory Brooke and Louis Sargent.

“We are very excited to be part of this project – the first of its kind in Ireland", said Project Director Mary Birmingham.

"Savills has extensive experience in the development of innovation districts in cities around the world – which we will utilise for the execution and delivery of this strategically important development for the country as a whole.”

Trinity East will house a major new research institute which will be focused on bringing together multiple subjects such as engineering, computer science, natural sciences and material science.

The campus will also provide space for industry co-location and for the development of new incubation space for early-stage and scaling companies.