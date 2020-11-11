Planning appeal lodged against Ireland's tallest building

Planning appeal lodged against Ireland's tallest building

The development will include the restoration of the historic bonded warehouses.

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 15:25
Alan Healy

Plans for Ireland's tallest building to be built in Cork city have been delayed following a planning appeal.

Permission was granted last month by Cork City Council to the Tower Holdings Group for the €150m, 34-storey hotel development on the Custom House site where both channels of the River Lee converge.

The new tower will incorporate and restore the historic Custom House and will feature a sky-bar and restaurant with panoramic views of the city.

However, an appeal of the council's decision by the Irish Georgian Society has now been lodged with An Bord Pleánala. In their original submission to Cork City Council, they said the demolition of certain buildings on the site could "set a very worrying precedent for similar proposals”. 

A planning inspector will now examine the application before making a recommendation to the appeals board. However, a final decision on the case is not expected to be made until March 22.

As part of the proposal, the Tower Holdings Group said the public will have access for the first time to bonded warehouses on the site which will be used to house an interactive visitors centre representing Cork’s maritime heritage, as well as retail, food and beverage outlets, and a new micro-distillery.

It is understood the company is engaging with a number of global five-star hotel brands to operate the development once construction is completed. Tenants will also be sought for the interpretive centre, for retail, for food and beverage outlets, and for the distillery.

Hotelier buys Camden Quay site for €3.5m

