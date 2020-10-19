Decision to reject 'visually overbearing' Cork apartments is appealed

Planners in Cork City Council rejected the scheme at Dennehys Cross
PLanners said the apartments' height, bulk, and massing meant it would be "visually overbearing" in the Bishopstown and Wilton area.

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 06:57
Alan Healy

The backers of a 45 apartment development at Cork's Denehys Cross have appealed a decision by Cork City Council that rejected the proposal.

Dennehys Cross Construction Ltd was seeking to demolish an existing disused garage to build four three-bed, 29 two-bed and 12 one-bed apartments in two blocks, one five and one six-storey.

The buildings, on the site formerly known as ‘Dennehys Cross Garage’, Model Farm Rd, Cork, would have to be separated by an amenity courtyard, and the development included a planned circulation track and no provision for car parking.

However, planners at Cork City Hall rejected the scheme.

They said the height, bulk, and massing of the scheme meant it would be "visually overbearing" in the Bishopstown and Wilton area. Its proximity to neighbouring properties and the Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit — a protected structure — were also cited by planners as factors in their decision.

However, the company has now appealed the Council's decision to AN Bord Pleanála. A decision is expected in late February.

wiltonbishopstowncork city council

