Quality, safety a priority as building standards keep rising

For many potential first-time buyers looking for their new home, it’s also the first time they get to have a good look a newly-built home. And for many, it’s an opportunity to see just what the level of quality is of a new home in 2020.

Of the various elements that go into the make-up of the complexities of the New Homes market, the issue of rising buildings costs is one that comes up again and again when questions over increasing supply of housing are raised. However, one of the principal reasons that building costs have risen in the last decade or so is because standards of quality of New Homes have risen exponentially.

Many will be familiar with house standards of the 1980s and '90s, having perhaps grown up in such homes. They were of a good standard for their time but from that point until the early 2000s, there was something of a quantum leap in terms of overall quality standards; especially around the area of insulation. Since then, however, there has been arguably an even greater transformation as newer technologies are applied to ensure increasing demands for comfort and fuel-efficiency are met.

New homes in 2020 are quite simply unrecognisable from those of even a decade ago. Energy ratings are all excellent with many within touching distance or reaching carbon-neutral status. The obligatory BER (Building Energy Rating) label immediately gives people a clear idea of the level of energy consumption the home is at. Today’s homes come with more assurances from the quality of the build.

The immediate environment beyond the home itself is also a transformed landscape for the new home buyer. In this regard, the bar has been raised much higher over recent years in terms of the acceptable level of amenities and recreational space around new developments.

“I’m always emphasising to people the difference between a new and a second-hand home,” says Catherine McAuliffe, Director and Head of Residential at Savills in Cork, “in terms of where people sometimes question the prices of new homes versus second-hand homes. It’s all about the finish of the product and the quality that they’re getting now – even compared to what they would have been getting ten years ago: the quality and the BER figures, for example... homes that are maintenance-free and are run at such a low cost.”

Another fact that might take some first-time buyers by surprise in looking at new homes is the standard of finish now acceptable to be presented for sale. In the good old days, it was normal to expect a bare-wall and bare-floor finish, whereby homeowners would gradually paint and/or paper the walls while the cardboard covering the cement floors would be replaced, in time, with more comfortable floor coverings.

Those days are long gone and new home developments come finished out to a more comfortable level, often with pc sums set aside to allow the new homeowner to decorate according to their own tastes before they turn that key in the door of their new home.

Covid changing viewing practices

The Covid-induced restrictions that have been a permanent backdrop to our lives over the last seven months have been making their presence felt in the New Homes market. Overall, they have had the effect of slowing the process down somewhat but without hampering it.

For a start, a good number of New Homes are being sold from plans, where it’s obviously not possible to visit the home. For the houses (in the main) where viewing of a showhouse is possible, clear protocols are being adhered to by selling agents. With open viewings no longer possible, many agents prepare a walk-through video or 3-D tour beforehand so that people will already be able to assess whether or not the location, style and size of the property is for them. After that, visits are staggered with a thorough clean-down between visits.

Shane Finn of DNG Creedon in Cork city is one of many who have now become well accustomed to conducting viewings of new homes in the Covid world. He points out that the agents never enter a new home that’s unoccupied: “We’d normally remain outside and have face masks and anti-bacterial solution on hand for them to allow them to inspect the property in safety,” he says.

There would also be a certain amount of preparation beforehand where possible so as to minimise the amount of physical contact required in a viewing: “If, for example, the people viewing the house want to inspect certain cupboards or places, we’d leave the doors open for them with foot stops in place,” says Shane, “and we’d have a policy of asking them not to touch anything so as to minimise the amount of physical contact and, therefore, any risk of transmitting infection.”