Demand for new homes is strong, but the banking questions remain

Consumer confidence remains relatively high for the housing market, though buyers are facing issues around access to finance.

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 16:51
Conor Power

The picture on market trends has changed little over the last number of months, with demand continuing apace and supply not keeping up with the pace of demand. Prices haven’t been exactly leaping upwards but most agents are reporting modest increases in some areas in a market where building costs seem to have stabilised for the moment at least.

Earlier in the summer, there were fears around the extent to which banking practices might have a dampening influence on supplying customers with credit; some lending institutions had not been taking into account certain governmental emergency Covid-related payments to applicants’ income and this was against the background of repayment breaks running out after an extended period.

However, that isn’t having a negative reaction on new home sales, as far as Catherine McAuliffe is concerned: “We’re really finding that it’s not having a huge effect, to be honest,” says Catherine. 

“I think that a lot of our buyers who are buying at the price level of around €350,000, for example, are people who are in reasonably good jobs and so we’re tending to not see much change there. During the Lockdown, we’ve certainly had a small number of people fall out of purchases but they were quickly replaced by other clients.”

 “There has been a limited number of sales cancelling,” says Paul Hannon. “Our analysis of our buyer profile in Cork is generally people employed in IT, ICT (Information and Communications Technology), pharmaceutical companies and/or the civil service who have been relatively unaffected by the Covid-19 economic issues.” 

“Employers in the multi-national sector – the pharmaceutical sector and the IT sector – are very buoyant in the Cork area,” says Conor O’Connell, “and that’s feeding into big pent-up demand in the region which is good and good for the future. All the feedback we’ve got over the last weeks and months is that, surprisingly, the market has held up very well.” 

The market trends in the new homes sector robustly upwards, aided by the fact that many people have been saving money over the Lockdown period.

“Consumer confidence remains relatively high for the housing market,” says Paul, “and buyers have, in fact, saved money over the last number of months. First-time buyers are driving the market and we find that they’re accounting for over 70% of all sales… Enquiry levels are high, with a lot of new buyers seeking to evaluate their options and prepare themselves for launches in the various New Home schemes.” 

Another factor pushing the market is the continually high cost of rent. More so than ever before, people are realising that rent is ‘dead money’ and the combination of savings over the Lockdown period, coupled with the enhanced Help to Buy scheme have made buying one’s one own home a realistic option for more people.

“Rents have become very expensive” says Catherine McAuliffe, “so it makes more sense for people to buy houses than to rent them at the moment if they have their deposit… that’s where the Help-to-Buy scheme is coming in: you still need to have your deposit but just not as much as you have had to have before.”

