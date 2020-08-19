Iconic Cork city store to be revamped into an ice-cream parlour

Cork Gelato

A significant step has been taken towards rejuvenating one of the most iconic shops in Cork city centre.

Number 22 St Patrick's Street, most recently a Vodafone shop but perhaps best known as Cudmore's, is the subject of a planning application.

C&C Retail Ltd Trading as Ginos Gelato has lodged plans with Cork City Council seeking permission for a change of use of the iconic corner premises on the city's main shopping thoroughfare to allow for the sale of gelato.

It also proposes internal modifications and changes to external signage and altering the facades.

Gino's Gelato already has two premises in Cork, nearby on Oliver Plunkett Street and Paul Street.

Patrick's Street

Across the street, another beloved Cork retail premises is set for a revamp too.

The Easons Building at 113-115 St Patrick's Street is due to be transformed into a Sports Direct later this year.

Now, Heaton's Unlimited Company, which is owned by Sports Direct, has applied for permission to commence works on transforming the building.

It has lodged plans with Cork City Council to change the use of the space on the second floor of the building from storage to retail, expanding the retail element of the building.

A decision is due on that request by October 7.

Blarney Lidl

Discount retailer Lidl has lodged plans for its 21st Cork store.

If approved by Cork County Council planners, the shop will open in Blarney, at the former Blarney Park Hotel site which has been idle since the early 2000s.

The planned shop will include a range of sustainability features, including electric vehicle charging spaces and a solar panel system.

The retailer also plans to include a green roof, partially covered in vegetation to absorb rainwater and provide insulation.

Glanmire Commercial Units

A mixed-use commercial and residential development in Glanmire has been appealed.

Cork City Council had granted planning permission for a development which includes three commercial units, a café and 42 apartments on a brownfield site at Ballinglanna, Riverstown.

Applicant Tom Moynihan had also wanted to include basement parking and a footbridge across the Butlerstown River, as well as the provision of a public plaza.

It was granted the green light initially subject to 47 conditions, including a requirement to omit one floor from each building.

Now, a third party appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála and the development will be delayed until the board makes its decision in December.

Crosshaven Apartments

The planned construction of some 40 new apartments in Crosshaven has been stalled by an appeal.

O'Flynn Construction (Co.) Unlimited had been granted conditional planning permission for the scheme at Drake's Point in the town, south of Cork city, in July.

It includes two blocks, one three and one four-storey, and a mix of apartment sizes, from one to three beds. The majority - some 29 - are two beds.

However, a third party appeal has now delayed the process, with the scheme now due to come before An Bord Pleanála. A decision is expected in early December.

Cruiscín Lán

A former Cork city bar is set for a new lease of life after city planners approved a proposal.

The former Cruiscín Lán bar at 18/19 Douglas Street is the subject of a mixed-use development from Michael Kenefick.

The ground floor of the premises has been approved for a change-of-use from bar use to café/restaurant, while there are also residential elements, which are the subject of a separate planning application.

In this application, it was written that the building was not attracting lease applications in its current use.

The building at 18/19 Douglas Street is a protected structure.

Mallow school

Permission has been granted for a series of works at a Mallow school, which was damaged by fire more than four years ago.

Cork County Council planners granted permission to the Department of Education and Skills for the work at the Patrician Academy, a protected structure.

The proposal includes a part single-storey and part three-storey extension to the existing school building to replace a previous two-storey extension, which was destroyed by fire.

It will accommodate 11 classrooms, and will also see the removal of seven prefabricated structures.

There is also a series of works on entrances to the site, parking spaces and other infrastructure.

No changes are proposed to the existing gym, science lab and art buildings within the application site on foot of this planning application.

Midleton Co-Op

Cork County Council planners have approved the construction of 26 residential units and a childcare facility in Midleton.

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd has received permission for the development, across four blocks ranging in height from one to three storeys at Market Green, Midleton in East Cork.

The development also includes the incorporation of part of the existing commercial car park for use as public space for the residential developments, and the reconfiguration of the existing commercial car park to facilitate improved access for parking for the childcare facility.

Queens Old Castle

A planning decision is due imminently for the Queens Old Castle in Cork city.

The application has been lodged for the redevelopment of the iconic premises at 84-89 Grand Parade.

City Properties (Cork) Limited has proposed the demolition and reconstruction of internal elements of the building to create two smaller, reconfigured retail shops fronting onto Grand Parade, and changing the use of a portion of the ground floor to the rear from retail and storage to retail and co-working office use, where the former Argos and current Dealz store are located.