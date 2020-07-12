Development of 171-bed hotel in city centre delayed

The development of a new hotel on the site of the former Coliseum cinema in Cork City has been delayed after planners sought further information.

International Investment ICAV had proposed the redevelopment of the Leisureplex site, formerly the Coliseum cinema, and adjacent buildings to provide for a 171-bedroom hotel. The proposal included modifications to the existing facade of the former postal sorting office, which is a protected structure, to allow for the construction of a five to seven-storey building on MacCurtain St and Brian Boru St.

However, city planners have raised concerns about the project and told the developer to revise its design, describing elements of it as “dominating” on the streetscape.

The developer has six months to comply with the request.