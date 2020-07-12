Development of 171-bed hotel in city centre delayed

Development of 171-bed hotel in city centre delayed
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 22:54 PM
Kevin O’Neill

The development of a new hotel on the site of the former Coliseum cinema in Cork City has been delayed after planners sought further information.

International Investment ICAV had proposed the redevelopment of the Leisureplex site, formerly the Coliseum cinema, and adjacent buildings to provide for a 171-bedroom hotel. The proposal included modifications to the existing facade of the former postal sorting office, which is a protected structure, to allow for the construction of a five to seven-storey building on MacCurtain St and Brian Boru St.

However, city planners have raised concerns about the project and told the developer to revise its design, describing elements of it as “dominating” on the streetscape.

The developer has six months to comply with the request.

More in this section

Custom3.JPG Cork planners seek further clarity on proposed tall building
ringport aerial.JPG Industrial sector is the Cinderella of Ireland's property market during Covid-19
108 Drumcora.jpg Cork's Drumcora House to revert back to residential use

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices