Reidy's Vault Bar in Cork comes to market as part of €1.4m pub package

NEW to market is a renowned Cork bar, associated with the Reidys, one of the preeminent families in the city’s licensed trade, and sited half way between UCC and the city’s Grand Parade, with an authentic, classic Victorian interior and a centuries-old history.
There is a €1.4m guide for Reidy’s Vault Bar, and two adjoining investment properties on Lancaster Quay, just beyond Washington Street, with vacant possession.
The bar is packed with artefacts ad vintage pub elements and includes a courtyard, has been maintained despite having shutters pulled down during covid and is ready to trade once more.
It’s being sold by the Reidy family, who are most famously associated with the legendary Le Chateau Bar on Patrick Street, which was established in 1793 and has been in Reidy family ownership since the 1930, who expanded it by integrating another old bar, Kealy’s, into its labyrinthine interior, and Le Chateau is now run by third generation Mike Reidy.
Long-experienced publican Maura Reidy, now retired, was the driving force in setting up the Vault Bar in the early 1980s, in a former bonded warehouse, along with her brothers, Dan and Michael Reidy.
The second generation of the clan bought the Vault Bar property in the early 1980s, winning the Black & White Pub of the Year accolade a few years later in 1989.
Also harking back to the heyday of 20th century Cork entertainment and hospitality, the courtyard’s ornate wrought iron canopy came from the old St Francis Hall, also on Sheare’s Street.
The Vault Bar attracted a clientele from the city centre, including tourists and guests from the adjacent Jurys Hotel and subsequently from its replacement, the River Lee Hotel, as well as staff from UCC, the Tyndall Institute, nearby hospitals, including the Mercy, and the now closed Erinville Maternity Hospital and Eye, Ear, and Throat, along with spillover from ‘the Wash,’ the student entertainment strip in Cork.