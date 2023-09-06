Cork city's Electric bar sale sure to spark interest at €2.5m

ONE of Cork City centre’s best-known bars and restaurants, Electric, bookending one end of the South Mall and alongside a boardwalk by the River Lee, has been put up for sale by its high-profile and entrepreneurial owner Ernest Cantillon, with a guide price of €2.5m.
Totalling over 557sq m (6,000sq ft) over three floors and overlooking the river, across the river from BAM’s long-idle hotel site and between long-awaited BAM’s Event Centre site and UCC’s new Business Campus on the Lee’s north channel, it was developed at an overall cost of €3.3m, including an auction purchase price at €1.65m in 2009 after it was sold off by ACC Bank.
Located at 41 South Mall, beside the Peace Park and a boardwalk facing Sullivan's Quay, the three-story building hosting Electric Bar & Restaurant is described as a “trophy premises” by agent Cearbhall Behan of Behan Irwin & Gosling.
It has capacity for 330 patrons at ground and first floor, had a top-floor Fish Bar (which later became a cocktail bar) added with a further investment of €500,000, and has seating for 150 more on a west-facing outdoor area/beer garden.
He subsequently branched into a distilling business partnership, Kinsale Spirits, making gins initially and later whiskey, in what is now a thriving enterprise.
“After 13 great years in Electric, I feel it’s the right time to reluctantly move on,” said Mr Cantillon, the father of three boys under the age of six years, this week, as his Electric ‘baby’ comes to the open market.
Coming on the back of a private, off-market deal on Cork city’s SoHo on Grand Parade for an unconfirmed €3m this spring (the bar is due to reopen in October), and the €26m purchase of the Imperial Hotel on the South Mall, good interest is forecast for the extremely well-known Electric.
“We have already seen larger chains seeking hospitality assets in Cork with the Louis Fitzgerald pub and hotel group purchasing the Imperial Hotel on the South Mall for c€26m — demonstrating the confidence in Cork from national buyers.