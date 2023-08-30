Totes amazing: Super-traditional West Cork hostelry Tot's for the price of a suburban semi-d 

A West Cork crossroads residential pub packed to the rafters with personality, bar signs and assorted memorabilia, all on an acre, is for sale for the price of a bog standard city semi-detached home.

Steeped in its locale since the 1850s and four generations now in family ownership with a link about to end is the much-loved Tot’s Bar, at Ballygurteen Cross: it comes with character packed and colourful bar, yard, beer garden, four-bed residence, barn and car park, all for under €400,000.

Encouraging signs...

And, for a country pub, it has been trading well with good figures, says selling agent Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill in nearby Clonakilty of a place at the middle of a broad rural catchment, at a three-way crossroads by a small grotto and with nearby villages and, by now, few other local bars to compete with.

Tot’s, called after the affectionate nickname ‘Tot’ of a previous generation of owners Mary O’Connell Dullea, is seen as a bit of an icon, a local treasure used by local clubs, from GAA to road bowling, and a destination.

Colourful frontage

It doesn’t do food, but food trucks pull up when special occasions are on hand, and it’s within a 15 minute spin of Clonakilty, and Dunmanway, with nearby communities at Rossmore (home to an annual theatre festival), Ballygurteen and Ballynacarriga: “it’s at the centre of a well-populated local catchment,” observes Mr O’Neill.

All angles covered

He’s just put Tot’s on the open market for owners Vincent and Carmel Dullea, who’ve been behind the counter together for nearly 25 years, and Vincent has been there since 1990.

Although a price is not officially quoted on sales literature, Mr O’Neill says it could make up to €400,000 and says there’s already been some local inquiries, as well as calls from further afield, including those from the broad West Cork area now living away but hoping to return.

Take your cue?

The interior, and exterior covered areas, are a photographer or visitor’s dream Irish pub: with enamel signs, road signs, and assorted knickknacks, it could fill an Irish Pub calendar in its own right, and includes a bar and lounge, with seven-day licence, with attached four-bed residence and, all-in, is a chance “to acquire a local business that is long established and is ideal for a buyer with enthusiasm and new ideas,” says Tot’s selling agent Mr O’Neill.

DETAILS: 023-8833995