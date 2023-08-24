No ordinary Joes: Joe's & Bros get 'sister' cafe at UCC's Glucksman gallery  down to a fine art and flying start

IN a case of adding a sister restaurant to their ‘brothers’ eating options, a trio of Cork restaurant operators has seen off stiff competition from up to 30 other interested parties. securing the cafe lease at the landmark Glucksman Art Gallery in the grounds of University College Cork (UCC).
The three men behind the popular Joe’s + Bros cafes in Cork’s Gillabbey (gilabbey)St and Winthrop Arcade in the city centre have this month added Léa’s at the Glucksman to their expanding portfolio, which started in the mid 2010s. Léa’s had a soft opening this month in advance of the return to full college life activity on the UCC main campus in coming weeks.
He added: “The interest was mainly from a range of established café and restaurant operators in Cork and Munster, with some Dublin-based operators and some start-ups also,” he said, noting “the marketing process concluded by means of inviting written proposals from the various parties and a preferred operator was chosen.”
Behind the food venture Léa’s are Joe + Bro’s co-owners and friends, second- generation restaurateur Joe Dowling, with Colm Liston, and Cyprien Jouve. Further, more extended hours and tie-ins with gallery and university functions are envisaged at their new Glucksman footprint, with reservations to date being made online only.