No ordinary Joes: Joe's & Bros get 'sister' cafe at UCC's Glucksman gallery  down to a fine art and flying start

IN a case of adding a sister restaurant to their ‘brothers’ eating options, a trio of Cork restaurant operators has seen off stiff competition from up to 30 other interested parties. securing the cafe lease at the landmark Glucksman Art Gallery in the grounds of University College Cork (UCC).

The three men behind the popular Joe’s + Bros cafes in Cork’s Gillabbey (gilabbey)St and Winthrop Arcade in the city centre have this month added Léa’s at the Glucksman to their expanding portfolio, which started in the mid 2010s. Léa’s had a soft opening this month in advance of the return to full college life activity on the UCC main campus in coming weeks.

Exterior view of the Lewis Glucksman Gallery in the grounds of University College Cork Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

The lease on the 70 seat restaurant at the lower ground level of the architecturally-acclaimed Glucksman Gallery was offered last summer via agents Lisney, who had sought and secured a rent of €30,000 on a new lease, after the previous operator Bobo vacated in 2020.

Agent Ed Hanafin of Lisney said “there was very good interest and we dealt with just over 30 different enquiries on the premises”.

He added: “The interest was mainly from a range of established café and restaurant operators in Cork and Munster, with some Dublin-based operators and some start-ups also,” he said, noting “the marketing process concluded by means of inviting written proposals from the various parties and a preferred operator was chosen.”

Café/restaurant, at the Glucksman Gallery, UCC in 2019.

Behind the food venture Léa’s are Joe + Bro’s co-owners and friends, second- generation restaurateur Joe Dowling, with Colm Liston, and Cyprien Jouve. Further, more extended hours and tie-ins with gallery and university functions are envisaged at their new Glucksman footprint, with reservations to date being made online only.

The new Cavanagh Bridge, University College Cork.

High on the list of recommended visits to Cork for tourists, the Glucksman Gallery opened in 2004/2005, on the UCC lower grounds by the River Lee’s north channel, previously home to a tennis court and pavilion. It was designed by garlanded Irish architects O’Donnell + Tuomey, who won the Royal Gold Medal in 2015, won Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland and Royal Institute of British Architects awards, and was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize among its many accolades.

The cantilevered and wood-clad gallery in the trees is listed internationally as “One of the 1001 Buildings you must see Before you Die”: Léa’s operators may be hoping city visitors may also rate it “One to Visit before you Dine?”

DETAILS: Lisney 021 4275079; Leasattheglucksman.com; Joesandbros.com