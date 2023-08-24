No ordinary Joes: Joe's & Bros get 'sister' cafe at UCC's Glucksman gallery  down to a fine art and flying start

Food trio open third outlet on Cork university Leeside campus with Lea's 
No ordinary Joes: Joe's & Bros get 'sister' cafe at UCC's Glucksman gallery  down to a fine art and flying start

The cafe at the Glucksman Gallery has been leased by the trio behind Joe’s + Bros cafes.

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 19:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

IN a case of adding a sister restaurant to their ‘brothers’ eating options, a trio of Cork restaurant operators has seen off stiff competition from up to 30 other interested parties. securing the cafe lease at the landmark Glucksman Art Gallery in the grounds of University College Cork (UCC).

Joe’s+ Bros restaurant on Gilabbey Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Joe’s+ Bros restaurant on Gilabbey Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The three men behind the popular Joe’s + Bros cafes in Cork’s Gillabbey (gilabbey)St and Winthrop Arcade in the city centre have this month added Léa’s at the Glucksman to their expanding portfolio, which started in the mid 2010s. Léa’s had a soft opening this month in advance of the return to full college life activity on the UCC main campus in coming weeks.

Exterior view of the Lewis Glucksman Gallery in the grounds of University College Cork  Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger
Exterior view of the Lewis Glucksman Gallery in the grounds of University College Cork  Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

The lease on the 70 seat restaurant at the lower ground level of the architecturally-acclaimed Glucksman Gallery was offered last summer via agents Lisney, who had sought and secured a rent of €30,000 on a new lease, after the previous operator Bobo vacated in 2020.

Agent Ed Hanafin of Lisney said “there was very good interest and we dealt with just over 30 different enquiries on the premises”.

He added: “The interest was mainly from a range of established café and restaurant operators in Cork and Munster, with some Dublin-based operators and some start-ups also,” he said, noting “the marketing process concluded by means of inviting written proposals from the various parties and a preferred operator was chosen.”

Café/restaurant, at the Glucksman Gallery, UCC in 2019.
Café/restaurant, at the Glucksman Gallery, UCC in 2019.

Behind the food venture Léa’s are Joe + Bro’s co-owners and friends, second- generation restaurateur Joe Dowling, with Colm Liston, and Cyprien Jouve. Further, more extended hours and tie-ins with gallery and university functions are envisaged at their new Glucksman footprint, with reservations to date being made online only.

The new Cavanagh Bridge, University College Cork.
The new Cavanagh Bridge, University College Cork.

High on the list of recommended visits to Cork for tourists, the Glucksman Gallery opened in 2004/2005, on the UCC lower grounds by the River Lee’s north channel, previously home to a tennis court and pavilion. It was designed by garlanded Irish architects O’Donnell + Tuomey, who won the Royal Gold Medal in 2015, won Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland and Royal Institute of British Architects awards, and was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize among its many accolades.

The cantilevered and wood-clad gallery in the trees is listed internationally as “One of the 1001 Buildings you must see Before you Die”: Léa’s operators may be hoping city visitors may also rate it “One to Visit before you Dine?”

DETAILS: Lisney 021 4275079; Leasattheglucksman.com; Joesandbros.com

More in this section

Commercial property market softens as Ulster Bank steps up branch sales Commercial property market softens as Ulster Bank steps up branch sales
Carroll's Irish Gifts to take over former Oasis store on Cork's St Patrick's Street Carroll's Irish Gifts to take over former Oasis store on Cork's St Patrick's Street
No mountain to climb at ready to go €500k West Cork bar and gastro restaurant  No mountain to climb at ready to go €500k West Cork bar and gastro restaurant 
<p>Aerial view of Washington Street. Florence Building just visible in left hand corner, across from Cork City's main courthouse. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Washington Street office block for sale in the eyes of the law

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd