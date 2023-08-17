No mountain to climb at ready to go €500k West Cork bar and gastro restaurant The Mountain House

A West Cork village pub and restaurant on the Wild Atlantic Way which last sold back in ‘the slump’, for over €700,000 and was then significantly invested in by its able builder buyer is up for grabs, in walk-in condition, ready to take orders.
Immediate interest has being shown in the well-trading Mountain House Bar in picturesque Ardfield, says estate agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde, with both local inquiries and interest from those already in the hospitality sector.
Although he doesn’t quote an asking price, it’s understood locally to be in the region of €500,000, for the 3,500 sq ft 60-seat bar and steak and seafood restaurant with commercial kitchen, overhead two-bed accommodation, and with long sea views to the west from its elevated acre site, with outdoor entertainment facilities.
In 2020, just before covid, they leased it to local sisters Caitriona and Margaret Hegarty, who brought it to a new level of local engagement despite the covid disruptions, but who have now decided to step back from it at this year’s end, set to trade up to December.
It’s near a number of high-end hospitality venues, including Dunmore House Hotel and Dunowen House, the latter previously owned by the late Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Noel Redding who played outdoor gigs at The Mountain House during the annual Ardfield fishing festival. Last weekend, the local GAA club hosted a successful inaugural four-day music festival, Pitch Perfect.... so the beat goes on.
DETAILS: Hodnett Forde
023-8833367