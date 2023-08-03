Roll on up to former West Cork beachside caravan park guided at €200,000, or €25k per 'mobile' stand

Owenahincha caravan park has eight bays for mobile homes, and a three-bed house, plus services, all by a Blue Flag beach
Bays by the bay: O'Riordan's Caravan Park is a small operation at Owenahincha,  West Cork, near a larger operation

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

There has been an instant surge of inquiries about the planned sale of a ‘ready-to-go’ Owenahincha caravan park with eight bays for mobile homes, by a West Cork Blue Flag beach between tourism hotpots Clonakilty and  Rosscarbery.

At the €200,000 guide it equates to just €25,000 per ‘stand’.

The former O’Riordan’s Caravan Park is listed with agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde auctioneers. On half an acre, with a 850 sq ft system-build three-bed ‘manager’s chalet’, reception office, and toilet block, with eight serviced mobile home stands, all with power, water and waste connections.

It adjoins a larger mobile home park, Hayes Static Caravan Park, and another former mobile home park now operated as a depot/base for owner Tossie Hayes’s cabin services company since being close to mobile homes a decade ago.

O’Riordan’s may attract a local buyer, or others with an interest in running it a niche/site share, possible glamping/pods.

Nearby, the former 1960s Owenahincha motel is undergoing an enterprising refurbishment by two sisters aged in their 20s.

The beachside area, by Castlefreke and the eponymous castle undergoing a multi-million euro private investment, was hugely popular as a holiday resort in the 1960s, is undergoing a slight renewal after years of underinvestment and unsightly development.

DETAILS: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367

