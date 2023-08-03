UK giant Howdens Kitchens sold on Clonakilty blackpudding and sausages site’s sizzle

Kitchen company with 860 stores come to Cork and takes over Little Island unit previously used to make Clonakilty blackpudding,  sausages and bacon products
Sold on the sizzle: Howdens has taken 11,000 sq ft at Unit 3 Little Island Business Park

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 00:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

INTERNATIONAL kitchen-making and sales company Howdens is to take over a large, former Cork food production unit, previously used for two decades by Clonakilty Food Company to manufacture its famed black pudding and sausages ranges, among other bacon products.

On the ball: Clonakilty Food Co moved to this €7m new facility in West Cork having manufactured in  Little Island from 1999 to 2017
Putting the sizzle into Unit 3 at the Little Island industrial Estate is UK-based Howdens as part of its rollout of Irish depots, having started in Dublin last year and with over 800 outlets in the UK.

Home cooking with a Howdens kitchen?
The company has thus far sold over 6m kitchens. so has its own recipe for success: its arrival in Ireland will not be underestimated in the building trade and among consumers.

Interior of Unit 3 at the Little Island Business Park
Howdens sells direct to the trade, but has showrooms and design consultations services open to the public in units of typically 10,000 sq ft and who then get their builder, fitter, or other joiners to purchase and fit in individual homes.

It opened its first Irish store in Stillorgan, Dublin, in 2022, with other stores set to follow for Ballyfermot, Ballymount, Glasnevin, Swords, and Wicklow.

It has had a small depot footprint in Pouladuff, Togher, Cork, but now is taking about 11,000 sq ft at Little Island, Cork, within 1km or so of major homeware stores in the likes of Eastgate.

It has secured a lease on Unit 3 via agent Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers, who put it up to let in spring seeking €10 per sq ft, having sold the building to a private investor when it had carried a €750,000 AMV.

It had been put up for sale in 2017 when Clonakilty Food Company returned its expanding manufacturing activity (and visitor centre) to a new €7m facility in Clonakilty, West Cork. The company, which exports its leading brands and puddings, had moved to Little Island in 1999, taking over Unit 3, which had been a bacon factory prior to the purchase.

Now, in its latest iteration, the significantly refurbished/upgraded property, on a half-acre site, is to house a Howdens as a ‘trade outlet’, spanning about 10,000 sq ft, supported by the company’s UK infrastructure and digital platform.

Howdens carries a range of 10,000 products, aimed directly at trade professionals, including kitchens, taps, worktops, appliances, doors, cabinetry, joinery, flooring, and hardware.

The company has two manufacturing plants, in Yorkshire and Cheshire, has 808 depots in the UK and Northern Ireland, and trades as Howdens Cuisines from some 60 depots across France and Belgium.

Speaking about its move into the Republic of Ireland, chief executive Andrew Livingston said they were “incredibly proud to bring Howdens to the Irish market and continue with our trade-only model, with local stock availability at every depot.

“Selling only to the trade means we can ensure that our expertly-crafted products are fitted to the highest possible standard, and enable our locally managed depots to build long-lasting partnerships with trade professionals in the community.”

DETAILS: Kevin O’Sullivan, Barry
Auctioneers 086 2503909; email
kosull@barryauctioneers.ie, howdens.com

