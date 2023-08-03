UK giant Howdens Kitchens sold on Clonakilty blackpudding and sausages site’s sizzle

INTERNATIONAL kitchen-making and sales company Howdens is to take over a large, former Cork food production unit, previously used for two decades by Clonakilty Food Company to manufacture its famed black pudding and sausages ranges, among other bacon products.
Putting the sizzle into Unit 3 at the Little Island industrial Estate is UK-based Howdens as part of its rollout of Irish depots, having started in Dublin last year and with over 800 outlets in the UK.
The company has thus far sold over 6m kitchens. so has its own recipe for success: its arrival in Ireland will not be underestimated in the building trade and among consumers.
