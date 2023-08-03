The Quays pub in Cobh is look more attractive as asking price slashed from €5m to €2.5m

THE Quays pub in Cobh, which went on sale for €5m last year, has had its price slashed in half after failing to sell.

The popular bar and restaurant, with unrivalled water frontage and a bird’s eye view of passing cruise liners, was put on the market last September with a €5m guide price.

Customers can berth at the pontoon

While there was “good interest” according to selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons, no offers were made.

The guide price has been reduced to a more realistic €2.5m, and for that the buyer will get a bar and indoor restaurant, an adjoining canopied seating area with retractable roof and walls, an outdoor seating area and BBQ facilities right over the harbour, as well as a recently-extended kitchen, a new nautically-themed toilet block and a 33m private pontoon.

The premises can cater for upto 200 people.

The entire property, owned and run by publican Noel Owens for almost 20 years, is across 0.01 hectares, while the indoor restaurant/bar extends to 108 sq m. Mr Owens invested about €1m in 2019 in an ambitious refurbishment and expansion project, which involved pile driving in the harbour to extend the outdoor section.

The Quays is perfectly positioned to capitalize on cruise liner arrivals, as well as visitors arriving to Cobh by commuter rail, as it’s just a two minute walk from the train station.

As it’s the only commercial premises in town to have a private pontoon, it’s popular with the yachting fraternity who can tie up boats if dining at the restaurant, with free overnight berthage. In addition, the pontoon is used by Cork Harbour Boat Hire as the departure point for its popular self-drive boats, for which they pay The Quays €6,000 a year.

Ms Murphy said The Quays has a spectacular connection with the harbour and that the pontoon is a terrific asset.

Cobh is about a 20-minute commute from Cork city, with trains running every half hour.

More details: See www.thequays.ie. More information: Contact Johanna Murphy at 0862626026.