As racegoers study form in Ballybrit, investors are invited to take a punt on a bookies or a pharmacy in West Cork

HORSERACING enthusiasts are busy weighing up the odds in Ballybritt this week, but down West Cork way, investors might fancy taking a punt on a Boyle Sports store in Macroom.

The commercial premises, in the town’s South Square, looks like a safe bet, as the bookmaker has a dozen years left to run on its lease. Rental income generated by the ground floor retail outlet is €28,000 pa. There are two overhead apartments too, both one-beds, which have been empty for a number of years, which means a new landlord is not bound by the limits that apply in rent pressure zones. OM2, who are handling the sale, say the 195 sq ft, three-storey premises has the capacity to generate a total rental income of at least €46,000pa.