Baltimore’s Old Station House on track for a new role

WHAT’S coming down the track now for the former railway station in the West Cork marine hotspot of Baltimore, being offered for sale once more on behalf of Fáilte Ireland?

Over its long history in the heart of Baltimore, first the train left the station; then, the station left the town; next a sailing centre upped anchor from this base and repurposed station and, now, it’s for sale time once more, with sailing interests canvassed among other possible future uses.

On 1.3 acres, with 180 metres of road front by the north pier and a scenic waterside relief road, the old station, station master’s house, platform and other relics of the past which served the fishing community of Baltimore ceased service after 60 years, in the early 1960s and was taken over later that decade by the French-associated Glenans Sailing Centre, from 1969.

Glenans (or, Les Glenans) later expanded its instruction and holiday activities to Bere Island, and even Clew Bay in Mayo, but wound up in 2013 having also operated for a period as Glenua.

Since then several alternative uses, including a maritime/heritage centre linked to the area’s boatbuilding past (and, present still with Hegartys’ traditional boatyard nearby at Oldcourt) were mooted by a non-for-profit organisation formed in 2014, but after failing to progress, it’s back for sale.

Old Station House and site Baltimore, for sale via Cushman & Wakefield

Previously offered in 2014 by then agents DTZ with a €350,000 AMV, it’s floated now with Phil Horgan and Sean Healy of Cushman & Wakefield, with a €750,000 guide indicated, and due a sale by tender by September 20.

Near the north pier, and the ‘new’ RNLI station, the subject site (created after a line extension from Skibbereen in 1893, and run further to the pier in 1917 to serve landings of fish at a time of ocean plenty) the site has several buildings, including the original 1890s 2,100 sq ft rail station, former station master’s house with old dorms, and service rooms plus 1,770 sq ft warehouse by the Mariner’s Cove development done in the early 2000s.

C&W says the mixed use zoning is primarily tourism related, marine, commercial and leisure employment, along with community facilities and residential uses.

The immediate area, the add has a mix of commercial and residential uses and Baltimore itself is a harbour community with ferries serving Sherkin and Cape Clear islands, has a strong fishing base, and sailing/marine activities across Roaringwater Bay. It’s one of the most popular tourist locations in West Cork where “resident numbers grow substantially during the summer months,” they note.

Philip Horgan expects interest from local property owners, developers and water-borne activity operators: “it represents a rare opportunity to secure a high profile site in the centre of the town suitable for a range of uses,” adding “the existing buildings and the high profile location set it apart from other potential opportunities currently on market.”

DETAILS: Cushman & Wakefield 021-4275454