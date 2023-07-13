Work underway on €125m, 275-home Bishopstown scheme

CONSTRUCTION work on one of the largest residential developments in Cork City’s western suburbs in several years has kicked off after a €10.4m land sale at Ardarostig. A profitable ‘flip’ from major developers Ardstone to emerging development firm Bridgewater Homes has finally closed out, in affluent Bishopstown.
Ardstone, currently active on a number of high-density Dublin sites, achieved planning over a year ago for Cork’s Ardarostig land, next to a Strategic Land Reserve, after a ‘fast-track’ SHD process for 275 units with design by Dublin-based Fleming Architects.
Directors listed for increasingly active Bridgewater Homes are David Walsh, Alf Smiddy, Paul Barrett (all Cork), and Wexford-based Declan O’Brien.
The delivery set to flow now, and likely across mixed tenure types, follows hot on the heels of the completion of another mixed-tenure 64-unit development with an Ardarostig address, at Hawkes Road, Bishopstown, where OBR Construction has delivered 35 affordable ownership townhouses primarily for FTBs, offered this spring via Cohalan Downing with two-beds from €246,000 and three-beds from €289,500.
Machinery has moved on site just to the west now at a far more substantial 15.6 acres previously wooded site atArdarostig, between Dunnes and Marymount along the side of the N41 and at the city end of the Waterfall Road: it’s for a scheme of 275 units, with construction being overseen by Bridgewater director and company secretary David Walsh, an engineer and developer previously associated with Rockforest Homes/Into the Future, among other Cork firms.