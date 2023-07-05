Guess what? Hardware shop for sale in Ireland's most colourful villages Allihies and Eyeries doesn't sell paint .....yet

THE chance to live your most colourful life, as a business selling paint and everything else, from a needle to an anchor, has cropped up in one of Ireland’s most colourful villages, Allihies, with the sale of a long-established hardware business, shop, and guesthouse.
Allihies, along with neighbour Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula, is known internationally for the vibrant and bold colour choices of their homes and shops, and the location even starred in a 1970s French movie Purple Taxi, with Fred Astaire, Charlotte Rampling, and Peter Ustinov, and later, in the filming of Deirdre Purcell’s Falling for a Dancer.
After 50 years in the business, with an extension built in the 1990s with the vibrant colours chosen by an interior designer, Mr O’Sullivan has decided to sell on his Day Today shop, Seaview nine-bed B&B, four-bed home, fuel sales and hardware business.
He recalls the filming of Purple Taxi in the 1970s in Eyeries, where Fred Astaire played the local doctor and the of a mauve taxi, and says Allihies’ and Eyeries’s embrace of asserted colours is possibly “down to the arrival of some very well-known artists who came to live here in the 1960s and 1970s”.
The asking price for the property mix — freshly presented with facades painted in an assertive purple/mauve, along with a mix of yellows and greens — isn’t officially disclosed but is thought to be in excess of €650,000, and that’s for 10,000sq ft of property (5,400sq ft B&B, and 4,000sq ft retail) all on 0.45 acres with yard and hardware store.
