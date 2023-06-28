Going for a song? Singing landlady calls time on West Cork’s Bayview Inn

THERE are busy, all-singing all-dancing shoes to step into in West Cork’s Bayview Inn, run by the ‘Singing Landlady’, the irrepressible Glaswegian Mary Daly and now, so to speak, going for a song.
“You don’t mess with a Glasgow girl,” quips Mary, who’s been singing from age three when she won a competition in England’s entertainment strip at Blackpool’s piers.
At 75 years of age, Mary concedes it might be time to take things a bit easier now, and she’s placed the Bayview Inn and associated business in the scenic West Cork and Wild Atlantic Way village on the market with agent Dominic Daly.
An only child from the ship-building parts of Glasgow (her dad, Hugh Cook, was a hole borer in the Harland and Wolff yards there, and her mum, Katherine, was good singer too) Mary met her husband Patrick Daly in the famed Galtymore dancehall in Cricklewood, London.
“I left my mother in her seat and was taken up to the man on the stage, sat on his lap and sang ‘Kiss Me Honey, Honey Kiss Me’, waving my arms with all the movements.”
Just try keeping her away, one might suspect?
