Site overlooking Kinsale with full planning for nine homes on the market for €1.6m

A residential development site in Kinsale, where multi-million euro house sales are commonplace, is on the market for €1.6m, with the bonus of planning permission for nine, large, architect-designed homes.

The guide price does not include VAT and equates to roughly €178,000 per stand (housing unit). The nine homes for which planning is in place include seven four-bed detached houses and two four-bed bungalows.