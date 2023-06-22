Site overlooking Kinsale with full planning for nine homes on the market for €1.6m

A residential development site in Kinsale, where multi-million euro house sales are commonplace, is on the market for €1.6m, with the bonus of planning permission for nine, large, architect-designed homes.
The guide price does not include VAT and equates to roughly €178,000 per stand (housing unit). The nine homes for which planning is in place include seven four-bed detached houses and two four-bed bungalows.
The site is brought to market by Savills who, along with joint agent Josie Dineen, recently completed the sale of 5.9 acres on Kinsale's Compass Hill, while a number of one-off single dwelling sites along Ardbrack achieved well in excess of €1m apiece.
The 2.3-acre (0.931 ha) elevated site now on sale overlooks Kinsale Harbour and the Bandon River and has a south-facing aspect. It's being sold by two locals who obtained planning permission for the nine houses on their second attempt.
"We expect strong demand from local developers, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see national demand such is the attraction of Kinsale," said Savills selling agent James O'Donovan.
"The key factors driving the demand will be location, the fantastic views but also the fact that it has full planning and is ready to go. The cost of carrying greenfield development sites through the planning process has increased over the last 18 months, so the benefit of planning adds real value," he said.
The site is within walking distance of picturesque Kinsale town.
James.ODonovan@savills.ie Tel: 021 4906120