€400k Whitegate site is ideally sited to support green energy

ENERGY companies are likely to have their interest piqued by the arrival to market of a c16 acre waterfront site in a part of East Cork with a strong history of power generation.

In a pivotal position between Whitegate oil refinery and Fort Davis (sister fort of Camden, in Crosshaven), the 6.38 ha site, for sale with a guide price of €400,000, was once part of an old naval base, and comes with 600m of road frontage, 240m of foreshore and a disused jetty.

Whitegate lands for sale with BIG

The vendor is a private individual.

Selling agents Cearbhall Behan and Anthony Quinlan of Behan, Irwin & Gosling, said given its position and proximity to the oil refinery, as well as to the ESB’s power station in Aghada, “it’s future could be in the Green Economy”.

“The site could potentially provide onshore service or support for nearby offshore wind farms which is ideal as the current zoning on site is Green infrastructure,” Mr Behan said.

The Whitegate/Aghada area is home to the ESB plant, which is considered one of the cleanest and most efficient in Europe, and to Bord Gáis Energy’s gas-fired 445MW power plant. The refinery itself is the only one in Ireland and is capable of processing 75,000 barrels a day. The area continues to evolve as an energy-producing hub, with the refinery’s Canadian owners, the Irving family, entering into a memorandum of understanding last year with offshore wind farm developer Simply Blue, to explore the development of a renewable energy park at the refinery. They are also examining ways to connect planned offshore wind developments around the country into the park. If the plan progressed, it could see Whitegate adapted for generation of green hydrogen and down-stream use in the production of electro-fuels for local and international markets.

Picture: Denis Scannell

While that exploratory work is continuing, the Irving family recently announced that they have started a strategic review of the company, that includes the option of a full or partial sale. Earlier this year, the company warned the government that changes to windfall tax on bumper energy profits could force it to close. It’s been reported that the warning prompted a dilution of the scope of the tax.

The 15.77 acre greenfield site currently for sale is in Corkbeg, Lower Cork Harbour and is 2km from the village of Whitegate and has “unrivaled views of Cork Harbour, Cobh and Spike island”, Mr Behan said, adding that he is expecting a “good level of interest” given its attractive location, 14km from Midleton.

Further details: Behan Irwin & Gosling Incl Downing commercial 021/2470007.