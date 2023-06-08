Killeen House Hotel and Rozzers Restaurant sold to Killarney businessman 

Owners of the award-winning Killeen House Hotel, a 23-bedroom former rectory in Aghadoe in Killarney, have announced the sale of the property to local businessman Patrick Eviston.

Patrick Eviston currently owns and operates the Eviston House Hotel and Brook Lodge Hotel in Killarney town centre, and will commence new management of the Killeen House Hotel and Rozzers Restaurant from today.

Originally a rectory built in 1838 for a nearby historical church, the hotel is set on an acre of manicured gardens just outside Killarney town centre, and has won many national and international awards for its charm and unique guest experience.

Hoteliers Geraldine and Michael Rosney have announced they are retiring after more than three decades of ownership of the business. Commenting on the sale, they thanked all the guests who came to visit since they opened their doors in 1992.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to all those wonderful people who have worked with us over the course of the last 30 years and have helped to make so many special memories for everyone sending guests home happy with memories that will last a lifetime,” they said.

“We would also like to thank the wonderful local Killarney community for their support over the years and our excellent local suppliers and industry partners who have always supported us and our vision to make the Killeen House a uniquely charming hotel,” they added.

The hotel’s restaurant, Rozzers, is regarded as one of Ireland’s best restaurant experiences and has been in Ireland’s Top 10 fine dining restaurants on TripAdvisor for a number of years.

Head Chef Paul O’Gorman has been with the hotel for 27 years, and has won the restaurant the title of Ireland’s #1 fine dining restaurant in 2019, 2021 and 2022. He will remain in his role and is “looking forward to the future under new ownership”.

The business has been sold as a going concern, and will continue to trade as the Killeen House Hotel and Rozzers Restaurant. All existing and future bookings and vouchers will be honoured under the new ownership.