Destination dining: Murph's Bar & Restaurant in beautiful East Ferry could be the place to go 

IF you build a decent food trade they will come, and the opportunity exists now to put a well-known East Cork hostelry back on the map as Murph’s Bar and Restaurant in East Ferry comes up for lease.

Although it’s been closed for a couple of years, it was at one time a popular destination among members of the yachting fraternity who would drop anchor by the nearby East Ferry Pier, and enjoy a few hours in the beer garden or a meal in the upstairs restaurant, which can seat c60.