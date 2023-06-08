Destination dining: Murph's Bar & Restaurant in beautiful East Ferry could be the place to go 

IF you build a decent food trade they will come, and the opportunity exists now to put a well-known East Cork hostelry back on the map as Murph’s Bar and Restaurant in East Ferry comes up for lease.
Although it’s been closed for a couple of years, it was at one time a popular destination among members of the yachting fraternity who would drop anchor by the nearby East Ferry Pier, and enjoy a few hours in the beer garden or a meal in the upstairs restaurant, which can seat c60.
Murph’s, in the ownership for decades of a local family who ran it successfully before leasing it out, comes with a fully licensed pub (seats upto 50) and restaurant, a balcony area, a fully fitted commercial kitchen, a beer garden with more outdoor seating across the road and good scope to reinstate BBQs, and separately accessed live-in overhead accommodation, which includes an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There's plenty of parking and, of course, stunning waterside views.
Handling the lease is Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties and she said it’s “an exciting opportunity...in an unbeatable location”.
Overlooking East Ferry Pier and across the water from beautiful East Grove House, former home of notables such as the late Lehman’s CEO Lewis Glucksman and Irish-American musicians, the Kelly family, Murph’s is just a 10 minute drive from Midleton. Available for lease for €2,500 per month, Ms Hegarty said in the right hands, it could reclaim its F&B destination status, particularly in light of its unique coastal setting.
“And with the overhead accommodation, a chef could live there with family,” she said.
Ms Hegarty has already been contacted by interested parties from Cork City and beyond.
“The venue is suitable for a variety of celebrations,” she said.
Rates are c€4,140 pa. The pub license is renewed yearly.
email info@hegartyproperties.ie