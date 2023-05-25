Press Up Group invite others to step into space left by Wagamama in Cork City

Up to lease for the Press Up group with agent David McCarthy, of Lisney Cork, is the ground floor at No 4/5, previously occupied by Japanese noodle bar Wagamama, until 2017, and more recently by Chinese restaurant Rice, which considerably refitted the interior.
No 4/5 South Main Street was created following the second redevelopment of the rear of the former Queens Old Castle which ran from Grand Parade to South Main St by Paradise Place, with previous developments led by Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard of Clarendon Properties.
Press Up’s own roots date to 1971 with the founding of Captain America’s above Dublin’s Grafton St, followed by Wagamama in 1998: both legendary food names are now gone from 4/5 South Main St, and Press Up is passing on the premises’ ground floor to lease.