Press Up Group invite others to step into space left by Wagamama in Cork City

AN EASTERN flavour seems set to continue at the large, purpose-built restaurant at 4/5 South Main St in Cork City, developed at a cost of €1.6m 20 years ago when a Wagamama’s opened on its ground floor, with a Captain America’s above.

Up to lease for the Press Up group with agent David McCarthy, of Lisney Cork, is the ground floor at No 4/5, previously occupied by Japanese noodle bar Wagamama, until 2017, and more recently by Chinese restaurant Rice, which considerably refitted the interior.

Current interest is being shown from Asian-related/street food-style operators, says Mr McCarthy, adding that it’s suited to a range of other occupiers.

It's to let on a new lease of €67,000 pa, and seats 120, says Mr McCarthy, who describes the location just off Washington Street as excellent, close to student accommodation schemes recently completed nearby at Broga House, at the Beamish & Crawford site on South Main St, and at Colemans Court, North Main St.

No 4/5 South Main Street was created following the second redevelopment of the rear of the former Queens Old Castle which ran from Grand Parade to South Main St by Paradise Place, with previous developments led by Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard of Clarendon Properties.

The original Queens Old Castle dated to the 1840s and, after a closure in the 1970s, housed a Penneys and was developed as a shopping centre in the 1980s by Robin Power and Tony Leonard, with a then-legendary upstairs restaurant, Café de Paris, looking over South Main St.

McKillen was again involved in its re-fashioning in 2004 to a design by Kiosk Architects, with Wagamama taking the lower floor, Captain America’s the floor above, and another eatery, Suas, on its roof terrace.

All subsequently ceased trading and the Captain America’s premises has been vacant for a number of years, despite the McKillen family’s involvement in a second generation via the Press Up Group which operates 50 restaurant, cafe, bar, and hotel ‘experiences’ nationwide.

Press Up’s own roots date to 1971 with the founding of Captain America’s above Dublin’s Grafton St, followed by Wagamama in 1998: both legendary food names are now gone from 4/5 South Main St, and Press Up is passing on the premises’ ground floor to lease.

Use your noodle: Ireland and Munster rugby players Donncha O'Callaghan, Simon Zebo and Peter O'Mahony pictured in 2013 at a Wagamama Cook-Off, for a Transition Year class class on food safety, kitchen skills and healthy eating.

The ever-evolving company opened the Dean Hotel three years ago, and bought the Butler Arms Hotel in Waterville last year. It’s also involved in plans to complete Dunboy Castle in West Cork.

Meanwhile, Clarendon Properties, which owns the other, larger section of Queens Old Castle, got planning permission early in 2022 to significantly redevelop it (it houses a Dealz, and an Argos closed there back in 2019, after 20 years trading. A Virgin Megastore had been there previously). Clarendon, via City Properties, proposed a renewal at 84 to 89 Grand Parade, to include façade conservation, refurbishment, partial demolition, alteration, and change of use for a mixed-use office and retail development of 104,000 sq ft, with just 1,320 sq ft retail, with four to seven levels.

A previous plan to redevelop the building for retail and office space was approved in 2020, which included about 36,000sq ft of office space.

The current application allows for secondary access from St Augustine St, where loading access for 4/5 South Main St (next to Brick Lane bar) is part of the package up for restaurant use via Lisney.

Mr McCarthy says the Washington St area “comprises a mix of offices, retail, and some restaurants with a predominance of the city’s bars and nightclubs in this area”. He says the 2,342sq ft No 4/5 South Main St “comprises a fully fitted, self-contained, ground-floor restaurant which forms part of a larger three-storey building, laid out with open-plan seating area for approximately 120 patrons.”

