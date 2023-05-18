Cork scoops uachtar reoite gleoite Murphy's icecream shop

IF you're looking for a scoop here it is: Murphy's, makers of deliciously creamy uachtar reoite gleoite, are coming to Cork, just in time for the June bank holiday weekend. Pitching up at a shop previously known as The Shack, where equally gooey doughnuts were once sold, the owners of the famous Dingle-brand icecream have taken out a 10-year lease, at a cost of c€40,000 pa, with a break option on year four and year seven.

The shop, on the corner of Cook Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, is Murphy's first venture into Cork where icecream parlours have become much more popular in recent years.