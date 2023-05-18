Cork scoops uachtar reoite gleoite Murphy's icecream shop

The Dingle brand plans to open in Cork for the June Bank Holiday weekend
Kieran and Sean Murphy of Murphy's Ice Cream, outside their Dingle shop

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

IF you're looking for a scoop here it is: Murphy's, makers of deliciously creamy uachtar reoite gleoite, are coming to Cork, just in time for the June bank holiday weekend. Pitching up at a shop previously known as The Shack, where equally gooey doughnuts were once sold, the owners of the famous Dingle-brand icecream have taken out a 10-year lease, at a cost of c€40,000 pa, with a break option on year four and year seven.

The shop, on the corner of Cook Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, is Murphy's first venture into Cork where icecream parlours have become much more popular in recent years.

Started by Sean and Kieran Murphy in Kerry in 2000, the uachtar reoite gleoite, produced in the Gaeltacht area of Corca Dhuibhne, uses milk "from the rare, indigenous breed of Kerry cow, because the milk is so wonderful", the owners say.

Aside from Dingle, Murphy's also doles out its famous cones (and tubs) in Dublin, Galway, Killarney and Kildare, and in pop-up shops such as Inch Beach in Kerry.

The deal to bring the favourite treat of Dingle peninsula holidaymakers to Cork was overseen by Daire Brennan and Lia Dennehy of Savills, with Lisney acting as joint agent.

Mr Brennan said it was "great to see an Irish brand expanding into Cork".

Murphy's "the icecream that knows where it's coming from" will operate out of the 420 sq ft ground floor of No 7 Cook Street. Murphy's have also leased the overhead floor.

