Brennan brothers Francis and John selling Kenmare sister hotels for €20.5m via CBRE

HOTEL owning brothers John and Francis Brennan have placed their two Kerry ‘sister'hotels, the five-star Park Hotel and The Lansdowne ‘At Buyers’ Service,’ offering them for sale for €20.5 million.

The proposed sale via agents CBRE together or separately and titled ‘Project Halo’ will bring high-profile celebrity halo-ed hotelier Francis Brennan’s front-of-house hospitality career in the heritage town of Kenmare to a close after almost 40 years.

The Park has had previous dalliances to sell: it had an approach from luxury brand LVMH’s hotel group Belmond in 2019, which didn’t proceed.

Now, both it and the Lansdowne can be bought, together or separately with John Brennan quoted as saying “it was always for sale, if somebody wrote a cheque. We were always waiting for the white Rolls-Royce to come up the drive with the chequebook.”

The Lansdowne Hotel, Kenmare, bought by Francis and John Brennan in 2020. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Francis Brennan bought The Park out of liquidation in 1986, having managed it for two years beforehand.

He’s ending his long links as he heads up to his 70th birthday, having stared in the business in his teens.

At Your Service: John and Francis Brennan at The Lansdowne Hotel, Kenmare. Picture: Andy Gibson

He and his brother John continue to film the hit TV show ‘At Your Service, which advises struggling hospitality owners, as the show enters its 13th season.

The 46-bed Kenmare Park Hotel on over seven acres by the waters of the Kenmare river is co-owned by the Brennan brothers, along with Fergal Naughton, executive chairman of Glen Dimplex who invested after the business got in trouble developing multi-million euro apartments in the hotel grounds in the mid-2000s, launching in 2008 as the property market crashed.

Clean sheet: Francis Brennan is selling after 37 years at The Park Kenmare. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Set on private wooded grounds, the acclaimed five-star Park Hotel dates to 1897, adjoins Kenmare Golf Club and while it has just 46 rooms and suites, it carries premium prices, with quoted room prices for June averaging €555 a night.

Facilities at The Park include a five dining rooms, a Champagne Bar, Cocktail Bar, high-end dining, a Samas spa, 25m lap pool, tennis, croquet, and falconry.

Among the guests have been celebrities like members of the Rolling Stones, movie maker Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, Nicholas Cage and John Travolta The Brennan brothers bought the even older 1790s Lansdowne out of receivership in 2020, and then simultaneously invested several million euro in refurbs of both hotels as covid bit deep into the hotel sector, but trading has since recovered well.

Kenmare landmark bridge near the sister hotels being sold by Brennan brothers

The 28-bed boutique hotel The Lansdowne Kenmare moved from three to four-star status and Blue Book recognition under their care.

Over €3m alone was invested at The Park under the guidance of locally-born and internationally acclaimed interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan, who has also worked on Claridge’s and the Berkeley in London.

The high-profile brothers, known from their TV shows such as At Your Service, are both published authors and Francis Brennan has a range of household goods and bed linen selling via Dunnes as The Francis Brennan Collection.

They this week confirmed their aim to sell the two hotels facing one another in the centre of the Kerry tourist town centre, to concentrate on other business interests.

Separately, John Brennan has said he and his wife Gwen intend to hold onto their water-fronting Dromquinna Manor hotel and glamping site on 38 acre a few miles outside Kenmare on the Ring of Kerry road to Sneem which they John Brennad said developed after buying it in 2011.

In a statement the Brennan brothers said “after 37 years at the helm of the Park Hotel Kenmare we have taken the decision to exit on a high and place the hotel, together with its sister property, the Lansdowne Kenmare, on the market. As you can imagine it was not an easy or quick decision to make.” Noting the recent invesmtn in upgrades, they added “othing is forever and, while we have invested heavily in recent years to ensure both properties are pristine, we feel the time is right to take some time to ourselves, pursue other interests and business opportunities.”

CBRE’s Paul Collins said the two hotels can be bought as a single lot, and benefit from the economies of scale, or they can be purchased individually. The hotels are trading exceptionally well and there is the potential for further development adjacent to both properties, subject to obtaining planning permission.”