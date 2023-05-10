Do the books on Cork city's funky 1 Friar Street near Event Centre site

Successful start-up occupier Badly Made Books is turning over a new leaf, trading up so city launch pad ready for new venture
Do the books on Cork city's funky 1 Friar Street near Event Centre site

Book-ending 1 Friar Street, vacated by successful start-up, Badly Made books which needed a bigger premises

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 19:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

WITH a successful business start-up — Badly Made Books — nurtured here, No 1 Friar Street, Cork is ready to turn over a new page.

Airy-friar street
Airy-friar street

The adaptable business space has profile onto three streets in the heart of Cork City’s inner south suburbs, near the long-awaited Events Centre (see separate update online this week with STAMP creativity festival taking place there) Douglas Street’s Nano Nagle Place and Cork Centre for Architectural Education, with Good Day Café also on the green lung campus, and is now back up to let.

Sean O’Sullivan of Badly Made Books, Friar Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Sean O’Sullivan of Badly Made Books, Friar Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Number 1 has been the base of a start-up company, founder illustrator and designer Sean O’Sullivan’s Badly Made Books “which has blossomed over the last four years: the business has expanded and they have relocated to a larger space in Deanrock Industrial Estate,” says letting agent John Barry of Frank V Murphy & Co.

Nano Nagle Place.
Nano Nagle Place.

A five-minute walk into the historic South Parish from the South Gate Bridge or from the South Mall, it’s set at the junction of Friar Street with Evergreen Street, Industry Place, and Abbey Street, within a walk of the MTU College of Art, UCC, and Cork Centre for Architectural Education.

Mr Barry is now seeking new tenants for the adaptable and “funky” ground-floor space of 57 sq m, quoting a rent of €15,000 pa. Do the books.

DETAILS: Frank V Murphy & Co, 021 4274204

More in this section

Con Murphys, one of Cork’s oldest menswear stores, to cease trading after 91 years Con Murphys, one of Cork’s oldest menswear stores, to cease trading after 91 years
Sporting legends pass on wise words on longevity to 90-year old Lisney Sporting legends pass on wise words on longevity to 90-year old Lisney
Hudson's in the 'hob has seen it all, from hippies to hipsters and Hollywood stars Hudson's in the 'hob has seen it all, from hippies to hipsters and Hollywood stars
<p>RDJ are bring 170 jobs 'home' to new-build  No 85 South Mall.  Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Law firm RDJ returns to Cork's South Mall as estate agents Savills make docklands move

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd