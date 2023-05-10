Do the books on Cork city's funky 1 Friar Street near Event Centre site

The adaptable business space has profile onto three streets in the heart of Cork City’s inner south suburbs, near the long-awaited Events Centre (see separate update online this week with STAMP creativity festival taking place there) Douglas Street’s Nano Nagle Place and Cork Centre for Architectural Education, with Good Day Café also on the green lung campus, and is now back up to let.
Number 1 has been the base of a start-up company, founder illustrator and designer Sean O’Sullivan’s Badly Made Books “which has blossomed over the last four years: the business has expanded and they have relocated to a larger space in Deanrock Industrial Estate,” says letting agent John Barry of Frank V Murphy & Co.
A five-minute walk into the historic South Parish from the South Gate Bridge or from the South Mall, it’s set at the junction of Friar Street with Evergreen Street, Industry Place, and Abbey Street, within a walk of the MTU College of Art, UCC, and Cork Centre for Architectural Education.
Frank V Murphy & Co, 021 4274204