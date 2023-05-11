Property investment activity picks up Leeside

Meanwhile, Cushman & Wakefield is selling Russet Court, comprising seven houses, 15 apartments, and a commercial unit, in three blocks built in the 2000s on Churchyard Lane, behind the Venue Bar and near Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 100m off the main Blackrock Road.
The commercial unit is occupied by Cope, and there are two car parking spaces per unit. Details are being privately circulated and sources say the price guide is €6.25m, with income of €390,000 pa.
- Elsewhere, a quiet off-market deal is understood to have been agreed on the former 52,000 sq ft industrial unit on seven acres vacated last year by Henkel at Cork’s Wallingstown, Little Island, near the new link road and JCD Group’s data centre site.