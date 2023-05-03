Major law firm RDJ returns to Cork's South Mall after a decade in Mahon - and  estate agents Savills leave after half a century for the new CBD

Having left the South Mall at No 12 a decade ago for new, large floor plate offices at City Gate in Mahon, law firm RDJ is to move back from that south suburban base to the most-recently built offices on the South Mall, at No 85, developed in 2019 on a painstakingly assembled site.
In its native Cork, RDJ is taking over the lease on the lower two floors from tenants cybersecurity firm Forcepoint, which did a multi-million euro fit-out at No 85 just before the covid outbreak in 2020 when it was recruiting additional staff in 2019/2020, but it’s understood that Forcepoint’s offices were never fully occupied.
It’s understood that changes in work practices, including work from home, allowed the legal firm to reduce the space it needs by one-third, from 27,000 sq ft to 18,000 sq ft at South Mall, with an emphasis on open-plan offices with private booths and meeting rooms.
- Meanwhile, in a case of revolving doors, RDJ’s move to South Mall comes just as long-time occupier, Savills, prepares to leave, after about half a century under various names, including as “Hamilton Osborne King”, “CB HOK”, “Osborne King and Megran”, and others over the decades.
Savills is relocating to Cork’s expanding new office heartland along the quays, opting to take up to 4,000 sq ft of newly upgraded, A-rated office space in a building which, remarkably, marks a 200th anniversary next year.
The move from No 11, owned by a private landlord, is expected to take place very shortly, with architects Wilsons responsible for the future-proofing and high energy rating retrofit of the historic Penrose House, once home to the Cork Steam Packet Company.
