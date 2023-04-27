Sporting legends pass on wise words on longevity to 90-year old Lisney

HOW to continue at the top of your game in a very long career was the theme addressed by Irish sports legends, rugby's Brian O'Driscoll and ten-time GAA All Ireland medal winner Valerie Mulcahy, at a rebranding event for Lisney Commercial Real Estate.

It last week hosted 170 clients at the Intercontinental Hotel Dublin with a Q&A to mark the rebranding from Lisney to Lisney Commercial Real Estate, following last year's very successful alignment of its residential division as Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

At the Lisney Commercial Real Estate rebrand event were Edward Hanafin, Brian O'Driscoll, Lisney chair Margaret Kelleher, Jennifer Gaffney, Tom McCarthy and David McCarthy

The rebrands of both the residential and commercial divisions in the full-service ‘Lisney Way’ "puts a high performing collaborative culture at its core to allow the market-leading team to continue providing a premium full-service offering through local and global expertise, networks, client relationships, and a distinctive client experience," says MD David Byrne.

Lisney's MD David Byrne

"We are single-mindedly dedicated to achieving value for our clients and we wanted to create an evolved, dynamic and contemporary visual brand identity for Lisney Commercial Real Estate, which demonstrates our vision for the commercial side of the business and our expertise in the market,” he stated.

Details: www.lisney.com