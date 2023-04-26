Hudson's in the 'hob has seen it all, from hippies to hipsters and Hollywood stars

Try taking on the reins at long-established and thriving Hudson’s Wholefoods then — it’s up for sale with many strings to its bow, from cafe to bakehouse, good food and provisions store, as well as income from consulting rooms, all topped off by a three-bed apartment, in the heart of charming coastal and hilly Ballydehob.
Initially they had considered moving their chocolate business to West Cork, to live on Hare Island and manufacture in Skibbereen.
Now, their most recent venture, Hudson’s, is for sale as a going concern via estate agent Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde with a €475,000 price tag for a business and substantial building. Employment at Hudsons rises to 10-12 in peak season, says Catherine, serving a very wide catchment, and vitally, she notes that it’s open all year around.
Turnover has risen by almost 50% since 2015, with the cafe now contributing about half of the shop’s turnover, while the four first-floor therapy rooms are rented, with c €1,200 a month income from them.
Among the more recent arrivals is actor Saoirse Ronan, who bought locally and who drops into Hudson’s when she’s around, while Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal bought closeby, in Schull, last year.
Hudson’s owners are selling up to concentrate on other activities: Both initially trained in marketing, Catherine also works as an artist, while her husband Geoff is a successful craniosacral therapist.
That latter point is emphasised right now by the colourful bunting out on Ballydehob’s Main Street for this May bank holiday’s Ballydehob Jazz and Arts Festival; June brings the Country Music Festival, the Maritime and Folk Festival and the the Summer Festival; April hosts the Traditional Music Festival; and there is also the Christmas Craft Fair, not to mention monthly car boot fair, threshing and old boat festivals, with another actor, local Jeremy Irons who owns a castle nearby, and sails on Roaring Water Bay. You never quite know who’s going to drop in next for a chocolate, or a bun.
DETAILS: Hodnett Forde 023 88333667.