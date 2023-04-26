Hudson's in the 'hob has seen it all, from hippies to hipsters and Hollywood stars

WANT to put your money where hungry mouths are, in a West Cork village with Hollywood royalty like Saoirse Ronan, Michelin-star restaurant, Chestnut, and more fairs and music festivals than you could shake your booty at?

Try taking on the reins at long-established and thriving Hudson’s Wholefoods then — it’s up for sale with many strings to its bow, from cafe to bakehouse, good food and provisions store, as well as income from consulting rooms, all topped off by a three-bed apartment, in the heart of charming coastal and hilly Ballydehob.

Ballydehob, West Cork, during the May 2022 jazz festival. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Set up in 1986, Hudson’s was bought in 2015 by Catherine Melvin and Geoff Caird, after they sold a very successful Dublin-based chocolate company, Chocca Mocca, to a UK operator manufacturing in the UK having won contracts there to supply the likes of Harvey Nicholls, having also scooped a wrapping/brand design award from Terence Conran.

Bite-sized business

Initially they had considered moving their chocolate business to West Cork, to live on Hare Island and manufacture in Skibbereen.

Instead, after selling Chocca Mocca they took over Hudson’s Wholefoods from founders Gillian and Richard Hudson, moving full time to Ballydehob with their four children, all of whom have helped out behind the counter. “It’s good to learn about work. We come from entrepreneurial backgrounds ourselves,” says Catherine, saying they got the idea for their fledgling business after travels in Australia, the US, and Hawaii.

Catherin Melvin of Hudson's Wholefoods Shop & Café, Ballydehob, Co Cork with staff members Caitríona O'Connell, Ciara O'Sullivan and Aisling Deasy. Picture Dan Linehan

Now, their most recent venture, Hudson’s, is for sale as a going concern via estate agent Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde with a €475,000 price tag for a business and substantial building. Employment at Hudsons rises to 10-12 in peak season, says Catherine, serving a very wide catchment, and vitally, she notes that it’s open all year around.

One of the therapy rooms

Turnover has risen by almost 50% since 2015, with the cafe now contributing about half of the shop’s turnover, while the four first-floor therapy rooms are rented, with c €1,200 a month income from them.

The business growth seems to be paralleled by a resurgence in Ballydehob’s energies, after the village was first embraced by an artistic and literary coterie in the 1970s.

Cafe area

Among the more recent arrivals is actor Saoirse Ronan, who bought locally and who drops into Hudson’s when she’s around, while Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal bought closeby, in Schull, last year.

Top floor has three bedrooms and living area

Hudson’s owners are selling up to concentrate on other activities: Both initially trained in marketing, Catherine also works as an artist, while her husband Geoff is a successful craniosacral therapist.

Launching it this week, auctioneer Liam Hodnett says: “Hudson’s Wholefoods Cafe and Shop offers an ideal opportunity for investment in a very well-established business in the heart of West Cork.” He adds that the building is in excellent condition.

Vendor and co-owner Catherine Melvin reckons the business will be a good fit for anyone already working in the retail or food sector, a chef or other, with scope to grow the café side further by evening opening or pop-ups, and adds “then there’s the attraction of the West Cork lifestyle”.

Ballydehob's 2022 Jazz Festival Picture: Andy Gibson.

That latter point is emphasised right now by the colourful bunting out on Ballydehob’s Main Street for this May bank holiday’s Ballydehob Jazz and Arts Festival; June brings the Country Music Festival, the Maritime and Folk Festival and the the Summer Festival; April hosts the Traditional Music Festival; and there is also the Christmas Craft Fair, not to mention monthly car boot fair, threshing and old boat festivals, with another actor, local Jeremy Irons who owns a castle nearby, and sails on Roaring Water Bay. You never quite know who’s going to drop in next for a chocolate, or a bun.

DETAILS: Hodnett Forde 023 88333667.