€12m deal in the wings for Cork city's Debenhams, three years after being shuttered 

CONTRACTS have been issued for the sale of Cork city’s iconic retail building vacated by Debenhams, understood to be for close to €12 million, with a deal agreed with an intending owner occupier, according to sources.

If the sale due by month's end proceeds it rekindles hopes for further retail recovery on the street, where the former SuperValu alongside in Merchants Quay is now also available to let.

And, a key investment offer at No 39 St Patrick’s Street is fresh to the market this week, with a €2.5m AMV, let to North Face after a full overhaul, and on a new lease which include a percentage of turnover.

But, breaths are being held for a deal recently agreed to close out successfully by this month’s end on ‘the elephant in the room,’ the sizeable and prominent Debenhams store – previous Roches Stores.

Workers called off a 406 days protest outside Debenhams Patrick Street, Cork store in May 2021 after agreeing an upskilling package, plus redundancy. Picture: Andy Gibson.

occupies a remarkable 1.6 acres between Merchants Quay Shopping Centre and Brown Thomas, and went to market last year with a year with a €20m guide quoted by agents Cushman & Wakefield.

It got developer and retailer interest, including from the likes of the Fraser Group/Sports Direct who took over the former Debenhams in Mahon Point, but the Fraser Group didn’t in the end proceed with their expressed interest.

All parties who looked at it considered a break-up to smaller retail units fronting Patrick’s Street, with a variety of other uses posited for the rear on Maylor Street (including a Lidl, with street access there and access to the car park above), and its considerable overhead floors around the striking atrium done when Roches Stores upgraded the late 1920s-built store, remodeled internally in 2005.

However, the cost of adapting the very substantial building to new uses became a primary concern for any new owners, be they investors, developers or end users.

Now an end user appear to be the intending purchaser with contracts issued and due back by the end of this month, but at a far lower price than initially sought.

Agent Peter O’Flynn, MD of of Cushman & Wakefield Cork, declined to identify the buyer or the sale value, which other sources have said may be around €11.5m, well short of the initial €20m hopes when Debenhams Cork and Dublin (the latter now now being bought by Fraser Group) got listed with a combined €75m guide.

When offering the Cork store for sale last year Mr O'Flynn had commented “the site is a challenge, but it’s all doable and where would you ever get anything like it again in the heart of Cork city centre?”

SuperValu former unit at the heart of the Merchants Quay retail block next to M&S, and Dunnes. To let via Savills at €17.50 psf for 31,000 sq ft

Directly alongside, meanwhile the former SuperValu supermarket initially also operated by Roches Stores in its heyday has now come to the letting market after being vacated by SuperValu.

It has over 31,500 sq ft all on one level, and although it has no external street frontage it faces onto the central rotunda of the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre.

Here, four lifts give access to the overhead multi-story car park with 710 spaces, a key appeal to this city heartland retail block which also includes Dunnes Stores over two levels and where Dunnes have recently re-established a stronger presence after their two-storey unit had languished post-completion of their major landmark 'new' store in the company's first-ever building, on Patrick Street next to Opera Lane.

Agents Peter O’Meara and Lia Dennehy of Savills guide the former SuperValu supermarket unit at €17.50 per sq ft, and say it may suit other food retailers, sports retailers, DIY/household and more. Interest from discount retailers such as Lidl (on Cornmarket Street) and Aldi (at the Elysian) is not expected.

Other retailers within Merchants Quay Shopping Centre include Marks & Spencers over two floors, Born, Carraig Donn, Dunnes, Dealz and Costa Coffee.

Savills say the rectangular shape unit of this scale “would offer an attractive floor plate to retailers, and good level of servicing.2

NORTH FACE opened a new store in Cork City in October 2022 at 39 St Patrick Street. No 39 is now for sale as an investment for €2.5m Pic: Larry Cummins

Meanwhile, one of the prime revamped investment properties in the mid-section of Patrick’s Street, No 39, has come for sale for its fund owners who are understood to be rebalancing their portfolio mix.

Both national and international investor interest has already been shown in No 39 Patrick Street, a well-finished unit (once part of the old, 1880s Woolworths store) between the new, high profile Eason’s on the junction with Cook Street and the PTSB on the other corner with Marlboro Street, next to Dune and Pandora and facing Opera Lane.

With 4,400 sq ft at ground and 8,600 sq ft in all, No 39 is just recently let to Mizen Clothing Retail Ltd, trading as The North Face on a ten-year lease, with a break option at year five.

Base rent is €200,000 plus a 9% top up of gross turnover pa, indicative of the new trend in retail rents in prime trading locations such as this.

Agents Peter O’Flynn and Siobhan Young of Cushman & Wakefield guide at €2.5m say “this centrally located and well-appointed property is sure to appeal to the city’s experienced retail investors, who know that as the tenant’s trade grows, so too does the site owner’s profit margin.”

The investment comes to market as Patrick Street activity picks up post-pandemic: imminent new arrivals a summer opening of UK tycoon Mike Ashley’s fashion outlet Flannels in the old Eason’s store, the recent arrival of US doughnut store Krispy Kreme, next to the property, and the return of Spanish fashion retail giant Mango next to the Savoy. The street’s other recent additions include Dune shoe shop, Dubray Books and JD Sports, joining anchor Patrick Street retailers like Penneys (due a major expansion) Brown Thomas, Tommy Hilfiger, Superdry and Dunnes Stores.

“This revival is exactly what Cork city centre needed,” says C&W’s Siobhan Young.

“With Covid driving us all to buy online, we once again have the opportunity to mix shopping with meeting friends for lunch or coffee. Recent additions to the retail line up in the city centre have created more variety for shoppers and it is wonderful to see the city centre busy again,’’ she commented.

She notes the rise in shopper footfall along a line from Opera Lane (home to H&M, Next, River Island and Sketchers) Lifestyle Sports at the redeveloped on Capitol on Patrick Street, and back along Oliver Plunkett Street towards the Grand Parade.

“No 39 Patrick Street sits right on that rich vein,” she said, adding “the sight of droves of shoppers heading northward from Brown Thomas towards Merchants Quay and MacCurtain Street may not revive fully until a new tenant replaces Debenhams, empty since April 2020.”

Meanwhile, the most likely potential buyers for No.39 Patrick Street – namely current investors already enjoying the dividends of the retail revival, or perhaps Dublin-based or overseas investors keen to get a slice of ‘Cork on the rise’ – will be aware of these nuanced changes.

The ‘lot size’ of No 39 at of No 39 at €2.5 m will have a broad investor appeal and, although unlikely to appeal to large funds who primarily are buying far larger lots “the eventual buyer could well be someone who is already a local investor, an Irish investor living overseas, or someone who is aware this is a good opportunity to invest in what will always be Cork’s main street,” added Ms Young.

Fully occupied and available in 1 Lot, no asset management required. The tenant, in situ since September 2022, is not affected by the sale.

Details: Cushman & Wakefield 021-4275454, Savills 021-4271371