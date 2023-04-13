Happy landings at former Fedex building  - it has direct  airside access at Cork Airport

BILLED unsurprisingly as “a very secure location” is a warehouse and office recently vacated by Fedex – the property just available to let is as close as you’ll get to the aprons, terminal and services at Cork Airport.

Up to let is a mixed office/logistics building just shy of 8,000 sq ft, available after Fedex moved to a much larger space at Blarney Business Park. Fedex took 50,000 sq ft there to combine

functions it had had at Cork Airport and at Little Island in a single, high-end Silver LEED building developed by JCD Group at a value of almost €12 million.

Leading logistics company, FedEx Express Europe has moved to this €11.7m facility in Blarney Business Park.

Now vacated, Fedex’s ex-building at Cork Airport – where passenger numbers reached 2.2m in 2022 - can have direct airside access if required, says agent Edward Hanafin and Szymon Slowiak of agents Lisney, noting that neighbouring occupiers include Swissport, Weston Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services.

This airport-adjacent building has 5,020 sq ft of warehousing and 2,870 sq ft of offices, in a two story block with a mix of open plan and private offices.

Loading access is via three sectional loading doors to the front, one with dock level loading, while the one to the rear which can provide direct airside access.

Rent sought is €100,000 pa and agents Lisney say the property “will appeal to a range of warehouse, distribution and light industrial uses. There is a shortage of available warehouse/ industrial accommodation particularly on the southside of the city and the strategic location of this property in Cork Airport will appeal to a range of potential occupiers.”

“This is a very secure location and the property benefits from the high security at the airport complex,” they add.

MEANWHILE, also up to let in the wider Cork area is a building of 1,855 sq ft at Unit 22 Euro Innovation Park, in Little Island.

Agents Cearbhall and Anthony Quinlan of Behan Irwin Guide at €20,000 pa. It's a mid-terraced building with roller shutter door, 6.2m eaves and has parking to the front.

Details: Lisney 021-4275079

BIG 021-4270007