Government agencies among parties interested in historic five-star Fermoy B&B

A NUMBER of Government agencies are among the interested parties looking at the accommodation options at Fermoy’s historic Abbeyville House, a five-star B&B and with a long history in a prime and prominent position in the north Cork town by the River Blackwater.

The various departments, spanning a range of possible uses likely to include refugees and others with a temporary or longer term housing need, are likely to face bidding from other sectors including those in the hospitality sector who want to run their own business.

So indicates Pat O’Shea of Dick Barry & Sons Auctioneers, selling for long-term owners Sean and Mary Lemasney who brought Abbeyville House up to a five star Bord Fáilte B&B in 2006, after buying it in 2004 and doing a thorough, two-year revamp, while maintaining original architectural features in quite grand reception rooms.

Despite recent growth and several robust employers, Fermoy town doesn’t currently have a hotel operating.

The landmark Grand Hotel, dating to c 1910, just across the river closed in 2019, and reopened in summer of 2022 to accommodate a number of refugees from the war in Ukraine and remains closed to the public.

An interior shot of Abbeyville House, Abercromby Place, in Fermoy

This distinctive limestone detached building, one of two Tudor-style over-basement villas dating to the early 1840s by the bridge at Abercromby Place and facing the public park, was built by a Mathias Hendley who was a land agent for Fermoy’s Scottish landlord Richard Abercromby.

It has returned to the market with a €925,000 AMV quoted by the locally-bae auctioneers, having last been on the market in 2017, guided at €1m.

The Abbeyville House dining room

It has remained in Lemasney family hands, however, and continued to trade up to 2019, when it consistently got five-star reviews on Tripadvisor and other booking site.

It’s ready to trade immediately, having been immaculately maintained: even the beds are made, says Mr O’Shea, while Michel Barry of the same firms adds new owners ”could be in business within 24 hours of purchasing the property.”

It’s described as 19th century townhouse, in the heart of Fermoy overlooking the town park, and in previous uses served variously as both a hospital, nursing/maternity home and guesthouse over the last century.

Accommodation currently sees six guest bedrooms sitting over a three-bedroom family home.

Other suggested uses include reversion to a large, c 5,500 s ft family home, a doctors, dentist or veterinary surgery, offices, corporate HQ, education/small college, sheltered/support accommodation, etc.

Abbeyville House

On close to half an acre with outbuildings, an old coachhouse, and off-street parking, plus it own well and solar panels, Abbeyville House is set just 100 metres from the bridge over the famous Blackwater River by the weir, with services, shops, schools, bars, restaurants and more right on the doorstep, within a short drive of the M8.

Details: Dick Barry & Sons 025-31792