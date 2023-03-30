No blarney: €1bn masterplan for 2,500 homes at Blarney village over the next decade

The scheme, likely to proceed over a 10-year time span and in phases to include a 40-acre town park, may have a value of up to €1bn when complete: it’s being proposed for zoned farm lands at Ringwood, and the joint venture development includes landowners the Forrest family, who have farmed on the edge of Blarney village for more than 200 years.
Involved in the significant scheme in one of seven identified strategic growth centres for the greater Cork area are Cork-born former solicitor and venture capitalist Finbarr O’Leary of Rock Fleet Group, and Elkstone Capital Partners.
Combined, the Ringwood lands owned by the Forrest family, and Stoneview, come to 255 acres and the plans for more than 2,500 new homes on the combined site over the coming years makes it one of the largest planning applications to come before Cork City Council in recent times, notes Mr O’Leary.
The two combined sites “effectively flank the N20, and encircle the lands earmarked for the planned (revived) Blarney Railway Station and the site for the proposed Park and Ride facility which will be adjacent to the Railway Station itself”.
The phased scheme will include a 40-acre town park to preserve open views close to the village and castle, and the layout is designed not to impinge on views to and from and castle. The masterplan will allow for other associated uses, some retail, lands for schools, creches, etc, and linkages to the Park and Ride rail station on the main Cork-Dublin line.