Princes among Cork sports lovers: Cummins Sports to vacate 7 Princes Street

A legendary family-owned sports business with multiple shops and online sales, Cummins Sports, is calling full time on its presence on Cork city’s Princes Street after more than half a century trading in the city core.

The long-established Cummins Sports was co-founded by GAA star and former Cork captain Kevin Cummins. Now aged in his late 70s he entertained millions with his spoof lockdown video exercise done for a family WhatsApp but which swiftly went viral.

On the ball: Kevin Cummins Picture Dan Linehan

The company, with a Princes Street address since 1971 and originally at the South Mall end of Princes Street, is now vacating No 7 Princes Street.

Cummins Sports started out on the South Mall end of Princes Street in 1971. Picture; David Creedon

It has online sales as well as seven stores, in Ballincollig, Bandon, Blackpool, Douglas Court, Fermoy, Midleton, and previously had a city centre store at 38 North Main Street.

Ground floor 7 Princes Street

Now coming available, No 7 Princes Street is opposite the entrance to the renowned English Market just off Patrick Street, and close to Ann Summers at 4-5 Princes Street, with strong footfall figures returning post-covid.

First floor of 7 Princes Street

Separately, a number of deals are understood to have been done in recent months on leases and sales on this section of Princes Street, between Oliver Plunkett Street and Patrick Street,.

Agents Dennis Guerin and John Barry of Frank V Murphy 7% Co seek new occupants for No 7 Princes Street, a four-storey building with over 515 sq m in all, and 16’ street frontage.

They quote a rent of €60,000 pa on the remaining nine-year portion of a 25-year lease as an assignment on the original, higher lease.

The deep store, with double frontage has a spacious 97 sq m at ground and 82 sq m on the first floor with good stair access.

However, there’s no external access to the two remaining upper floors which have excellent ceiling heights and a replaced roof. They have access via a stairs at the rear portion of the first floor.

The building would suit a range of users, from fashion/retail to food related use, with Starbucks across the street, and Iago, a specialist food supplier nearby, while the very high profile early 1900s classic Oasis Store on Patrick’s Street is currently up to let.

At the far corner of same street it’s understood that investment deals have been done on 80/81 Oliver Plunkett Street (with the Irish Examiner at ground level) which went for sale via Lisney in November guiding €795,000 with a rent roll of €69,5007, while Behan Irwin Gosling are sale agreed at 77 Princes Street, on a €1.25m guide and rent of €95,000 pa from occupiers Fat Face.

Sale agreed: Fat Face

Also understood to have sold or gone sale agreed were the former vacant O’Connor Shoes at No 10, sold at private auction for c €460,000, and the former 217 sq m Korkys Shoes at No 2-3 Princes Street which had a €550,00 AMV with Cushman& Wakefield when put for sale in 2021, likely to be selling for c €500,000.

DETAILS: Frank V Murphy & Co 021-4274204