Princes among Cork sports lovers: Cummins Sports to vacate 7 Princes Street

The company, with a Princes Street address since 1971 and originally at the South Mall end of Princes Street, is now vacating No 7 Princes Street.
It has online sales as well as seven stores, in Ballincollig, Bandon, Blackpool, Douglas Court, Fermoy, Midleton, and previously had a city centre store at 38 North Main Street.
Now coming available, No 7 Princes Street is opposite the entrance to the renowned English Market just off Patrick Street, and close to Ann Summers at 4-5 Princes Street, with strong footfall figures returning post-covid.
Separately, a number of deals are understood to have been done in recent months on leases and sales on this section of Princes Street, between Oliver Plunkett Street and Patrick Street,.
Also understood to have sold or gone sale agreed were the former vacant O’Connor Shoes at No 10, sold at private auction for c €460,000, and the former 217 sq m Korkys Shoes at No 2-3 Princes Street which had a €550,00 AMV with Cushman& Wakefield when put for sale in 2021, likely to be selling for c €500,000.