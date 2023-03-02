€26m+ Opera Lane shops for sale as Cork City retail hits a higher note

The €26.75m sale, via agents Cushman & Wakefield, includes the majority of the shops, and is headed up by H&M’s only Munster store, at a rent of €950,000, but recently regeared with an extended commitment and a rent to include a percentage of turnover, for December 2023.
The investment sale excludes Nos 12-14 (including Top Shop — not currently trading — Office Shoes and River Island), which were sold for the Whitaker family back in 2018 to financiers State Street, for a reported €25m.
former SuperValu (ex-Roches Stores) at Merchants Quay SC, behind Debenhams, is also being prepared for imminent sale, via agents Savills.
The C&W sales prospectus for Opera Lane which went live today said sale terms had been agreed at the start of 2023 for Debenhams, for a mixed-use development, with retail at the front.
The luxury ‘living over the shops’ apartments are being steadily sold individually, at prices up to €580,000 for the top ones. The sizeable Top Shop unit, near the Opera House and Crawford Art Gallery, which was sold to State Street five years ago, is no longer trading, but it’s understood the lease on it is still active.